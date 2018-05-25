Ocular - BTC Address Watcher 4+
Track your bitcoin balances.
NO PRIVATE KEYS NEEDED
The Ocular app makes it possible to...
... securely check your bitcoin balances.
... check the balances in BTC, mBTC or Sat.
... view your balances in dark or light mode.
Because Ocular does not store private keys of any kind, it is a secure companion app for any kind of cold storage, like a Ledger Nano S or TREZOR. There is no point in HODLING if you don't do it securely!
Version 1.1
Fixed minor issues.
