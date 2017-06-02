******* Apple Design Award Winner ******** A story game about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans. "A gorgeous experience" - TouchArcade (10/10) "Got me to cry" - Kotaku "A whimsical poem" - Polygon - (8/10) Immerse yourself in a visual narrative as you uncover stories of the old man’s life told through beautiful vignettes of his memories. Interact with the serene, whimsical environment as you solve playful puzzles and shape the landscape around you, growing the hills to create the old man’s path forward. Explore life’s complexities through the old man’s eyes as you experience his heartache, regret, and hope. - Designed for touch - A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery - Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations - Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles - Unique landscape-shaping mechanic - A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape - Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC - Crisp drawings designed to look beautiful on your iPhone and iPad WE RECOMMEND PLAYING ON iPHONE 5 (& UP) OR iPAD 3 (& UP) AS iPAD 2, iPAD MINI 1 AND iPHONE 4S WONT WORK.

A great game by Pixiechickie This reminded me of a game that I was totally addicted to years ago; Lemmings. What I like is the puzzle solving element, not shooting things, not speed based, but using your brain. I would like to recommend a primer including a couple of practice levels. I didn't know until I read reviews that you can't move anything that the old man is standing on and that it often takes some moving of obstacles so he can proceed or using items to destroy walls. Once I caught on I enjoyed the game a lot more but before I understood the basics, I was really frustrated. It would be good if it were a little longer. I went to the end in two days in my spare time. Looking forward to more from this developer.

Thoroughly Enjoyed It by BostonGirl1053 I like adventure games. They are strong on story and when well done very intuitive. This felt like a mini adventure and it was well done. I didn't feel the lack of a tutorial at all. In fact I was glad there wasn't one. I dislike hand holding in my games.



For a game with no conversation it was filled with communication. The old man's body language at the very beginning of the game was all that was needed to start off. I won't say more. Everyone playing should experience the delight of discovery the way I did.



I am happy to support developers who so obviously lovingly craft products like these. I will look out for more from them. Thanks for the lovely little game.