OLDV - Old School Video Camcorder
By ThirtyFive Inc.
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Let's go back to the 80's!!
OLDV turns the video into a retro feel of the '80s.
Use your great skills to create a fantastic video with disco music!
You can shoot 4 times, and the total shooting time is limited to 1 minute.
If you press the Glitch button during shooting, the cool effect will be applied.
Zooming in and out can make a strong effect.
You can also use the Snap button to take a picture.
You can change the background music in the settings. (More will be added)
If you want to take a new video, press the Reset button.
For questions, please contact oldvapp@gmail.com.
What's New in Version 1.2
- Minor bug fixes
iPhone Screenshots
- $0.99
- Category: Photo & Video
- Updated: Aug 26, 2017
- Version: 1.2
- Size: 20.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: ThirtyFive Inc.
- © ThirtyFive Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.