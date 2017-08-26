iTunes

OLDV - Old School Video Camcorder

By ThirtyFive Inc.

Description

Let's go back to the 80's!!
OLDV turns the video into a retro feel of the '80s.
Use your great skills to create a fantastic video with disco music!

You can shoot 4 times, and the total shooting time is limited to 1 minute.
If you press the Glitch button during shooting, the cool effect will be applied.
Zooming in and out can make a strong effect.
You can also use the Snap button to take a picture.
You can change the background music in the settings. (More will be added)
If you want to take a new video, press the Reset button.

For questions, please contact oldvapp@gmail.com.

What's New in Version 1.2

- Minor bug fixes

OLDV - Old School Video Camcorder
  • $0.99
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.2
  • Size: 20.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © ThirtyFive Inc.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

