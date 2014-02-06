Olympics 4+
The official app, transformed for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Keep the complete 2018 Olympic schedule and live results in your pocket. Browse athletes, countries, medals, and links to watch live in your region and to the Olympic Channel. Plus, follow your favourite countries and sports to get notified about medal events and results.
Version 3.2
Minor bug fixes
- Athlete search
Easy to use
cash dolla bill
Very simple, gives you what you want, no news or drama - just sports!
Katocubbo
EyeOfTheRaven
00:10 is 24 hour international time clock. Means 12:10 am in 12 hour clock. It’s not broken. You just are an idiot Katocubbo.
- International Olympic Committee
- 25.5 MB
- Sports
- Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English, French
- Rated 4+
- © 2018 International Olympic Committee
- Free
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.