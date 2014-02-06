Screenshots

Description

The official app, transformed for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Keep the complete 2018 Olympic schedule and live results in your pocket. Browse athletes, countries, medals, and links to watch live in your region and to the Olympic Channel. Plus, follow your favourite countries and sports to get notified about medal events and results.

What's New

Version 3.2

Minor bug fixes
- Luge
- Athlete search

Customer Reviews

4.8 out of 5

1.5K Ratings

1.5K Ratings

Editors’ Notes

Get ready for PyeongChang

Easy to use

cash dolla bill

Very simple, gives you what you want, no news or drama - just sports!

Katocubbo

EyeOfTheRaven

00:10 is 24 hour international time clock. Means 12:10 am in 12 hour clock. It’s not broken. You just are an idiot Katocubbo.

Information

Seller
International Olympic Committee
Size
25.5 MB
Category
Sports
Compatibility
Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English, French
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018 International Olympic Committee
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Get Set - Train Smarter

Health & Fitness

Olympic Athletes' Hub 2016

Sports

PinQuest

Games

You May Also Like

Formula 1®

Sports

NBC Sports Scores

Sports

The Masters Tournament

Sports

HSBC Sevens Series 2018

Sports

ICC Cricket

Sports

Team USA App

Sports