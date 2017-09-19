iTunes

Our SolAR

By Amit Kalra

Description

It's fun learning about our Solar System, but what if you were able to see our Solar System from wherever you are?!

Our SolAR allows you to see our Solar System anywhere at all! All you do is tilt your device up and you see our whole solar system in your current setting, from your backyard to your bedroom, to wherever! It's never been more fun to learn about our Solar System!

Have any requests? You have a couple of ways to get in touch with me :

Twitter : @amitnkalra
Instagram : @amitnkalra
Snapchat : @amitnkalra
Facebook : @amitnkalra

Amit Kalra Web SiteOur SolAR Support

Our SolAR
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • $0.99
  • Category: Education
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 99.1 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Amit Nivedan Kalra
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

