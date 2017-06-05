Description

Design a greeting card — Visualize an idea — Promote an event — Market your real estate — Layout a business card — Sell stuff on craigslist — Joke around — Make a meme — Caption your pets — Comment on politics — Review a meal — Tell a story — Share your love — Express your feelings — Organize your thoughts — Store measurements — Keep ingredients — Study for a test — Remember details — Track your progress — Celebrate a victory! — Encourage a friend — Give directions — Inspire your fans — Motivate your team — Quote famous people



TO INFINITY & BEYOND: supercharge your photos with a spectacular collection of 280 fonts, 910+ illustrations AND more new content all the time.



NO PHOTO? NO PROBLEM! we’ve partnered with two of the world’s best photo sources to put fresh daily images in your hand. Just look for Unsplash & Pixabay.



PRESS PAUSE WITH PROJECTS: start a ton of projects and finish them (or not) later! You can rename, duplicate and delete.



COLLECT NEW TEMPLATES EVERYDAY: check back everyday to collect FREE templates from amazing artists.



A PERFECT COLOR MATCH: use the color sampler and grab perfect matching colors from any pixel on your canvas.



SWIPE TO FIND YOUR TYPE: glide through hundreds of fonts and then organize your favorites.



ANY FONT, ANYWHERE: install your own fonts, just find it on the Internet, “Open in Over” and voila.



ADVERTISEMENT FREE: enjoy your creative experience without any outside adverts.



GO UNDER WITH OVER: activate the Mask tool and precisely hide parts of your text & artwork, giving you an infinite number of effects.



MAKE THAT TEXT POP: activate the Drop Shadow tool and create amazing text effects using shadows that lift the text & artwork right off the photo.



GENTLE ADJUSTMENTS: using the nudge tool you can position any object with pixel perfection.



CREATIVE CANVAS: find the perfect canvas dimensions for Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, iPhone, Apple Watch and more!





How People Are Using Over:



—Social media posts

—Birthday cards

—Inspirational quotes

—Event invites

—Business cards

—Presentation slides

—Logos & watermarks

—Album covers

—Apple Watch backgrounds

—iPhone wallpapers

—Pinterest posts

—Recipes

—Instructions



“We designed Over like a guitar, an instrument you can have fun with AND make masterpieces.” —Aaron Marshall, CEO of Over



OVER PRO SUBSCRIPTION PRICING AND TERMS



Over Pro offers two auto-renewing subscription options:

$9.99 per month

$49.99 per year



These prices are for United States customers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.



Your Over Pro subscription will automatically renew at the end of each term and your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings but refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term. Alternatively, there is a "Manage Subscription" menu option in the App Settings menu.



Read our terms and conditions at http://madewithover.com/legal.html



Read our privacy policy at http://madewithover.com/legal.html#privacy