"We’re obsessed." —Brit+Co
"Over allows everyone to be a designer." —Jenny Clark
JOIN MILLIONS AND AWAKEN YOUR CREATIVE SUPERPOWERS
Design a greeting card — Visualize an idea — Promote an event — Market your real estate — Layout a business card — Sell stuff on craigslist — Joke around — Make a meme — Caption your pets — Comment on politics — Review a meal — Tell a story — Share your love — Express your feelings — Organize your thoughts — Store measurements — Keep ingredients — Study for a test — Remember details — Track your progress — Celebrate a victory! — Encourage a friend — Give directions — Inspire your fans — Motivate your team — Quote famous people
~~~
TO INFINITY & BEYOND: supercharge your photos with a spectacular collection of 280 fonts, 910+ illustrations AND more new content all the time.
NO PHOTO? NO PROBLEM! we’ve partnered with two of the world’s best photo sources to put fresh daily images in your hand. Just look for Unsplash & Pixabay.
PRESS PAUSE WITH PROJECTS: start a ton of projects and finish them (or not) later! You can rename, duplicate and delete.
COLLECT NEW TEMPLATES EVERYDAY: check back everyday to collect FREE templates from amazing artists.
A PERFECT COLOR MATCH: use the color sampler and grab perfect matching colors from any pixel on your canvas.
SWIPE TO FIND YOUR TYPE: glide through hundreds of fonts and then organize your favorites.
ANY FONT, ANYWHERE: install your own fonts, just find it on the Internet, “Open in Over” and voila.
ADVERTISEMENT FREE: enjoy your creative experience without any outside adverts.
GO UNDER WITH OVER: activate the Mask tool and precisely hide parts of your text & artwork, giving you an infinite number of effects.
MAKE THAT TEXT POP: activate the Drop Shadow tool and create amazing text effects using shadows that lift the text & artwork right off the photo.
GENTLE ADJUSTMENTS: using the nudge tool you can position any object with pixel perfection.
CREATIVE CANVAS: find the perfect canvas dimensions for Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, iPhone, Apple Watch and more!
How People Are Using Over:
—Social media posts
—Birthday cards
—Inspirational quotes
—Event invites
—Business cards
—Presentation slides
—Logos & watermarks
—Album covers
—Apple Watch backgrounds
—iPhone wallpapers
—Pinterest posts
—Recipes
—Instructions
“We designed Over like a guitar, an instrument you can have fun with AND make masterpieces.” —Aaron Marshall, CEO of Over
Enjoy!
~~~
OVER PRO SUBSCRIPTION PRICING AND TERMS
Over Pro offers two auto-renewing subscription options:
$9.99 per month
$49.99 per year
These prices are for United States customers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.
Your Over Pro subscription will automatically renew at the end of each term and your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings but refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term. Alternatively, there is a "Manage Subscription" menu option in the App Settings menu.
Read our terms and conditions at http://madewithover.com/legal.html
Read our privacy policy at http://madewithover.com/legal.html#privacy
What's New in Version 5.0.0
Stop, collaborate and listen. We’re back with a brand new invention.
Remember that time when you couldn’t collaborate with friends inside Over? Those times are officially “over”... see what we did there?
Eating alone? Sucks. Playing tennis alone? Weird. Karaoke alone? Awkward. So why should you ever have to create alone?
drumroll please
Introducing Circles.
A new feature where you can collect and create with friends, family, cousins, cousins of cousins twice removed or even clients and colleagues.
You can create as many Circles as you like and invite as many people as you want – who can all add projects and templates or edit each others.
It’s like a party in Over and all your friends are invited.
P.S. don’t panic if you don’t see your collections, we’ve moved all those goodies to your very own Circle (with your first name).
P.P.S. your settings can now be found in your profile – bottom right.
You’ll get by with a little help from your friends, in Over.
Imagine if you had all the Over troubleshooting answers at your fingertips? PSSST. You do now. It’s called the Over Help Centre and you can search for and find the answers to all your creating questions. Just tap the little question mark on the top left hand-corner and boom.
The end.
Or is it?
