Parties for WWDC
By Genady Okrain
Description
Parties for WWDC is an aggregator of developers parties happening in San Jose mostly exclusively for participators of WWDC 2017.
Hottest startups and technology companies in Silicon Valley are organizing parties for developers who participate WWDC 2017.
You can view the parties on map, register and mark parties you’re going to take part in.
See you there!
Please note: Parties for WWDC is created by an independent developer, who is in no way affiliated with Apple, Inc.
What's New in Version 11.0.3
Minor update.
Are you ready???
Customer Reviews
Essential for WWDC
Thanks for putting this together, I found out about a few events I didn't know about though this app.
Very helpful and well pot together app
This was extremely helpful for finding events and parties for WWDC. Very well put together and polished app!
Amazing app, best thing about WWDC
Love it! Works perfect and is essential for this week
- Free
- Category: Navigation
- Updated: May 22, 2017
- Version: 11.0.3
- Size: 24.9 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Genady Okrain
- © Genady Okrain 2017
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.