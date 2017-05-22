iTunes

Parties for WWDC

By Genady Okrain

Description

Parties for WWDC is an aggregator of developers parties happening in San Jose mostly exclusively for participators of WWDC 2017.

Hottest startups and technology companies in Silicon Valley are organizing parties for developers who participate WWDC 2017.

You can view the parties on map, register and mark parties you’re going to take part in.

See you there!

Please note: Parties for WWDC is created by an independent developer, who is in no way affiliated with Apple, Inc.

Parties for WWDC Support

What's New in Version 11.0.3

Minor update.

Are you ready???

Customer Reviews

Essential for WWDC

Thanks for putting this together, I found out about a few events I didn't know about though this app.

Very helpful and well pot together app

This was extremely helpful for finding events and parties for WWDC. Very well put together and polished app!

Amazing app, best thing about WWDC

Love it! Works perfect and is essential for this week

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  Free
  Category: Navigation
  Updated:
  Version: 11.0.3
  Size: 24.9 MB
  Language: English
  Seller:
  © Genady Okrain 2017
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

