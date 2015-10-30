Description

Peninsular War Battles places you at the forefront of Napoleon's campaign to conquer Portugal and Spain.



The missions represent well researched representation of the major battles of the period with a full range of tactical options available to all the commanders. Each different combat unit is accurately depicted with the uniforms, colours and flags of the period.



The in-depth game systems allows infantry units to form line, column or square while light infantry units may skirmish in open order. Victory in most battles will go to the commander most able to utilize the combined arms benefits of infantry, cavalry and artillery to the best effect.



Key Game Features

​

● 5 Mission 'Tutorial' Campaign​

● 3 Mission 'Invasion' Campaign​

● 8 Mission 'Assault' Campaign​

● All missions, apart from the tutorial, can be played as both sides​

● 53 different historical models representing 66 different unit types.

● Four classes of infantry – Raw, Average, Veteran and Elite

● 12 different troop classes with infantry, light infantry, riflemen, light cavalry (light dragoons and hussars), lancers, dragoons, cuirassiers, 4pdr, 6pdr, 8pdr, 9pdr and 12pdr artillery and horse artillery.

● Detailed Combat Analysis​

● Map zoom

● Flank Attacks​

● Strategic Movement​

● Game Centre ​Achievements and Leaderboards​

● iCloud Saves



Purchasable Campaigns

● 8 Mission 'Conquest' Campaign​

● 8 Mission 'Engagement' Campaign

● 8 Mission 'Hammer' ​Campaign



Please note the iPad version of this game requires iPad 2 or higher.