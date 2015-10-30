Peninsular War Battles
By HexWar Games Ltd
Description
Peninsular War Battles places you at the forefront of Napoleon's campaign to conquer Portugal and Spain.
The missions represent well researched representation of the major battles of the period with a full range of tactical options available to all the commanders. Each different combat unit is accurately depicted with the uniforms, colours and flags of the period.
The in-depth game systems allows infantry units to form line, column or square while light infantry units may skirmish in open order. Victory in most battles will go to the commander most able to utilize the combined arms benefits of infantry, cavalry and artillery to the best effect.
Key Game Features
● 5 Mission 'Tutorial' Campaign
● 3 Mission 'Invasion' Campaign
● 8 Mission 'Assault' Campaign
● All missions, apart from the tutorial, can be played as both sides
● 53 different historical models representing 66 different unit types.
● Four classes of infantry – Raw, Average, Veteran and Elite
● 12 different troop classes with infantry, light infantry, riflemen, light cavalry (light dragoons and hussars), lancers, dragoons, cuirassiers, 4pdr, 6pdr, 8pdr, 9pdr and 12pdr artillery and horse artillery.
● Detailed Combat Analysis
● Map zoom
● Flank Attacks
● Strategic Movement
● Game Centre Achievements and Leaderboards
● iCloud Saves
Purchasable Campaigns
● 8 Mission 'Conquest' Campaign
● 8 Mission 'Engagement' Campaign
● 8 Mission 'Hammer' Campaign
Please note the iPad version of this game requires iPad 2 or higher.
What's New in Version 1.5
Fixes issues to be compatible with iOS 9
Customer Reviews
Napoleonics, almost
As another reviewer noted, this game plays a lot like the old miniature-based game system, Empire. I too am an old gamer familiar with that system, and the other reviewer is correct, there are several similarities to the former. A few more historical additions such as desultory cavalry, negative charisma, and nationalistic battle tactics would be interesting additions. Even so, this is a good and entertaining game in its own right.
Good game - could be even better
Very well done game. The game rules remind me of Empire (for all of those that have done miniature war gaming). Missing are formation directions, flank vs rear attacks (both melee and firing) and cannon limbering - include those and we really have a game system!
- $0.99
- Category: Games
- Updated: Oct 30, 2015
- Version: 1.5
- Size: 562 MB
- Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish
- Seller: HexWar Games Ltd
- © 2015 HexWar Games Ltd
Compatibility: Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Conquest Campaign$0.99
- Engagement Campaign$0.99
- Hammer Campaign$0.99