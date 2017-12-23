Description

With Piggy, you can see up-to-date USD prices from CoinBase for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin (more coming soon) right in your menubar. No more opening new tabs and refreshing, just one click and you're there!



Piggy also lets you sign into your CoinBase account and see your account balances.



You can customize your native currency, which price to display (Buy/Sell/Spot), how often to gather data, and whether to show an icon or a ticker with current coin price.