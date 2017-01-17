Pikka - Color Picker 4+
Ruslan Sayfutdinov
Screenshots
Description
Pikka - Color Picker is a easy to use color picker for Cocoa developers and designers, that works well with multiple screens.
With Color Picker you can pick the exact color from everywhere on your screen using the magnifier and it will be copied to clipboard in preferred format immediately. You can copy the code with a single click from menubar or using color library.
Pikka has now become even better:
- With the new Menubar option, you can quickly access your recently copied color.
- The magnifier tool is instantly displaying a preview of the color (RGB).
Key Features:
- Library - Color Folders
Pikka - Color Picker gives you an opportunity to share colors between different folders and organize color palettes. Drag & Drop colors between folders. Copy color from library with double click. Create your profile and keep all your color schemes well organized with name and tags.
- Color Picker And Palette generator
The super fast color schemes generator! Create, save and share perfect palettes in seconds!
- Color Shades
Generate color shades for picked color with one click.
- Adjust and refine
Customize your colors precisely by adjusting temperature, hue, saturation, brightness and more...
- Export
Export palette's to Adobe Swatch Exchange (.ase) or Apple Color List (.clr) file.
- Rearrange colors
Drag & drop to rearrange picked colors in library.
- Multiple colors
Picking multiple colors is as easy as it should be. Just hold SHIFT and click in the sequence of colors you need.
- Formats
More than 15 color formats are provided.. Pick color and paste picked color directly into environment you use. Choose from: HEX, RGB, Swift UIColor, Swift NSColor, Objective-C UIColor, Obecjtive-C NSColor, Android XML, Android (A)RGB and many more.
- Rename colors
Rename picked colors with ease.
What's New
Version 1.4.4
- Added code style settings for CSS Hex values: uppercase and without #-prefix.
Ratings and Reviews
Good application, but...
Theodore & The Dust Giants
EDIT: Every complaint I originally had was fixed except for the one below. Thank you!
— The “drop” icon on the menu bar is also bigger than it needs to be, almost larger than the height of the menu bar itself.
So far it is okay, however….
ChrisPKnight
I have only been using this app for a for a very short time and it is overall okay. There are, however, some things about it that will prevent me from using it much.
1) When you have selected the option to display the library most of the text about the color is light gray on white and in a very small font. The combination of small size and almost no contrast makes it very hard to read. There is no preference option to change it.
2) Whn you have seleced the option to display the libary it will display at the bottom of the screen, there is not an option to make it display on the right or left side of the screen. As soon as you click in another app the libarby will disappear. This makes it difficult to use this app in conjuction with other color apps or graphic arts apps. A prefernce option to keep the library open and perhaps another to keep it on top would be good to extend the usability of this app for other workflows / purposes then it can currently work with efficiently.
3) When you cllck a color that was recently picked from the app’s menubar menu it will display i nformation in a bar below the meny bar for a short period of time, then disappear. There is not a preference option to set how long this will display and invariably I am finding it disappears before I have finished getting the information I want and using it. I think a prefernce option to choose the lenth of time the information will remain visible would make this feature usable. Perhaps even an option for indefinate display until clicked on.
4) Does not accurately work with Apple’s Crayon colors. For example, if I have the Apple Color picker open with crayon swatches displayed and use Pikka to pick the color “Tangerine” Pikka will calll it Mango. Accooriding to Apple’s ColorMeter the hex values that Pikka is reporting is the same. So, if you use Apple Crayon colors to identify color names for documentation or some other reason Pikka is not reporting the same name value. There is not a preferance choice to change this behavior. I only tried with six colors from Crayons and all six color names did not match Apple’s Crayon color names. On the positive side, the HEX color value was the same as Apple’s Color Meter for all six I tested which is better than the other color pickers I’ve tried so far.
Developer Response
Thank you for your review! It will really help us to improve Pikka.
Some of the points you mentioned are already in development and will be available really soon.
To 3: After clicking a color from on the app's menubar menu or in library, this color will be immediately copied to Clipboard, so you always can paste the color code to another Application. But we will add a preference option to set how long the information var should be displayed in some of next updates.
If you have any questions or another suggestions, please contact us at support@pikkaapp.com
Needs instruction > utility.
ghostofturing
If we knew how to use this it would probably be a $10 app instead of just 99¢.
This app has a great way of producing a palette of "alternative shades" of colors (3-stars), but there's no way to then implement them into a project--other than to write down the hex codes by hand and then hand type them into the Mac color picker. There has to be a better way to use this app. Could you make some tutorial videos? Thanks.
