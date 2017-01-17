So far it is okay, however….

I have only been using this app for a for a very short time and it is overall okay. There are, however, some things about it that will prevent me from using it much.



1) When you have selected the option to display the library most of the text about the color is light gray on white and in a very small font. The combination of small size and almost no contrast makes it very hard to read. There is no preference option to change it.



2) Whn you have seleced the option to display the libary it will display at the bottom of the screen, there is not an option to make it display on the right or left side of the screen. As soon as you click in another app the libarby will disappear. This makes it difficult to use this app in conjuction with other color apps or graphic arts apps. A prefernce option to keep the library open and perhaps another to keep it on top would be good to extend the usability of this app for other workflows / purposes then it can currently work with efficiently.



3) When you cllck a color that was recently picked from the app’s menubar menu it will display i nformation in a bar below the meny bar for a short period of time, then disappear. There is not a preference option to set how long this will display and invariably I am finding it disappears before I have finished getting the information I want and using it. I think a prefernce option to choose the lenth of time the information will remain visible would make this feature usable. Perhaps even an option for indefinate display until clicked on.



4) Does not accurately work with Apple’s Crayon colors. For example, if I have the Apple Color picker open with crayon swatches displayed and use Pikka to pick the color “Tangerine” Pikka will calll it Mango. Accooriding to Apple’s ColorMeter the hex values that Pikka is reporting is the same. So, if you use Apple Crayon colors to identify color names for documentation or some other reason Pikka is not reporting the same name value. There is not a preferance choice to change this behavior. I only tried with six colors from Crayons and all six color names did not match Apple’s Crayon color names. On the positive side, the HEX color value was the same as Apple’s Color Meter for all six I tested which is better than the other color pickers I’ve tried so far.