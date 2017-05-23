Description

Pill Identifier and Drug List – Patient Care Edition is a FREE tool that helps you identify Brand and Generic drugs by name. This is a Drug Reference Guide that provides information about 60,000 + drugs. The Pill Identifier tool is of great help, it helps identify a medicine by its color shape and imprint. This Pill Finder tool lets you find information about generic and branded drugs in United States.



It displays the drug details with Product NDC #, Manufacturer, Over-The-Counter (OTC) or Prescription, Uses, Warning, Direction and Ingredients.



The app has a user-friendly navigation and search. Bookmark the drugs, pull it up and use the bar code for your pharmacist to locate the medication quickly on their store inventory system.



FEATURED ON:

Yahoo News | BGR | Healthcare Dive



App Features:



* Pill Identifier tool:

If you have a loose drug at home and you are not able to remember what it was for, then use our Pill Identifier tool to get the details of the medicine. You can identify a pill by simply entering its Shape, Color and Imprint.



* Nearby Places:

Using our app, you can search the nearby places like the hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and many more. This will help you locate the important places easily in case of any emergency.



* BMI Calculator:BMI calculator is a value that is calculated by the weight and height of an individual. This calculation changes as the body ages. The purpose of this calculation is to determine whether your body weight is accurate for your height and also tells you if you are posed for any health risk.



* Fare price: With this app you will get to know the fare price of a medicine. This a pure medical guide that gives you the list of all the stores and the prices of the medicine you are searching for. In this manner you are able to get the fare price of a medicine.



* Drug Index: Navigate by Branded or Generic Drug names. Alphabets from A to Z are displayed.



The key information offered to you:



1. Brand Name and Generic Alternatives of the Drug

2. Drug Overview

3. Important Drug Information

4. Why is the drug used?

5. Drug Uses

6. What happens in case an individual misses a dose?

7. What happens in case an individual is overdosed?

8. Drug Label Warning

9. Conditions in which you should not use the drug

10. What should you do prior to using the drug?

11. Important safety information for using the drug

12. Drug Manufacturer, Distributer



This pill identifier app also provides you the barcode of a drug, which you can find in the details page of that drug. When you visit a medical store to get a specific medicine, you can simply show the medicine's barcode at the store. The barcode provides the Universal Product Code (UPC) of the drug to the store staff, which enables them to quickly find you the particular medicine.



If you face any problems when using the app, please visit http://pillidentifier.mobixed.com/ .

Searching for medicines and getting all the necessary details is now a matter of seconds with the Pill Identifier and Drug List app. It brings valuable information about a huge number of drugs at your fingertips.

This FREE app is being constantly improved based on feedback from our app users like you. So stay informed and refer to it daily.



Download the app now!



Disclaimer:



The information provided by Pill Identifier and Drug List is for educational purposes only. It should not be treated as prescription or medical advice. One should always consult a qualified medical practitioner or healthcare professional before using any drugs or medications listed in this app. The information in this app is only aimed at helping people get information about different drugs and medicines. This app displays FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved drugs. Pill Identifier and Drug List does not endorse any medications or drugs listed in the app.