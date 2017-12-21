iTunes

Pine - Sustainability Co-App

By Kindred, Inc.

Description

Pine sources ideas, solutions, and best practices in sustainability to facilitate positive change in communities around the US.​


THE PROBLEM

Sustainability is still just a buzzword these days. Solutions that are easy and inexpensive to implement in our daily lives exist, but are still generalized, fragmented, and decentralized. Concepts and practices of sustainability are currently too daunting or too tedious—they seem to require too much of us, and a complete reset of our lifestyles and habits. Yes, carbon emissions are bad, but we can't all stop driving tomorrow, or afford Teslas. There has to be a better way.


THE SOLUTION

Pine provides a platform for local communities to share and adopt sustainable ideas—ideas that are relevant to the problems that your community faces. By sharing your insights, others have an opportunity to adopt your creative ideas into their daily lives. We aren't talking about major life changes--we're referring to simple, easily-adoptable lifehacks that can help you save time, money, and resources, while having the cumulative effect of community improvement. As the best ideas rise to the top, they become visible regionally, nationally, and (soon) globally, where they become best practices for the entire world to adopt.


JOIN PINE

Sign up for free with email and a valid US phone number. Pine is currently only available in the US and for iPhone running iOS 11 and up. Going Global soon!


ENGAGE WITH US

We want to hear from you. Visit us online at www.pinecoapp.com and follow us on social media @pincoapp.

