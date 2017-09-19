Ping - Linux server monitor
By Zhenlu Zou
Description
Ping is a beautiful Linux monitor app, it supports linux-based systems too.
It allows you track your Linux servers' status easily. You only need to add your Linux servers to Ping using SSH account and Ping will show metrics.
No dependency required, no deamon required.
- $0.99
- Category: Utilities
- Released: Sep 19, 2017
- Version: 0.1
- Size: 16.2 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Zhenlu Zou
- © Baye Wayly
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.