Ping - Linux server monitor

By Zhenlu Zou

Description

Ping is a beautiful Linux monitor app, it supports linux-based systems too.

It allows you track your Linux servers' status easily. You only need to add your Linux servers to Ping using SSH account and Ping will show metrics.

No dependency required, no deamon required.

Ping - Linux server monitor
  • $0.99
  • Category: Utilities
  • Released:
  • Version: 0.1
  • Size: 16.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Baye Wayly
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

