Follow what you #love. Are you a #foodie, into #fitness? Maybe you’re working on a #startup? Whatever your thing is, your community is on Pinguin. Pinguin connects you to live conversations with communities that share your interests. Our goal is to be your conduit to better, more productive, and valuable conversation with like-minded people and friends. How Pinguin Works: - Discover and join channels on topics that matter to you - Discuss your favorite topics with other people that share your interests - Access the local community in your channels and talk with community members in your city Channels: Discuss locally or nationwide. See what people are talking about in your bookmarked channels nationally or find people in your own city that share your interests. Photos: Snap your point-of-view right from the app and share them with everybody in the channel. *We only use your GPS when the app is open. Pinguin uses location data to make features work, help people connect, deliver you the most relevant topics/channels and more.

What's New in Version 2.1.1

Introducing our new chat & share tools!! - Click the up arrow next to the chat input box to check out all the new content tools you can use to have more fun sharing!



Now you can:



Quick @ mention members of the community

• Ever lose the "@" symbol in the sea of other characters? We did and now it's right in your toolbar for quick and easy access.



Interested in someone's content but wanted to learn more before responding?

• Cool, we added web search right into the toolbar. Just tap the web looking icon and presto, you have access to the internet right inside Pinguin!



Someone posted a link and you want to explore the content?

• Perfect, we've added rich URL cards you can click to go straight to that page and enjoy the content right in Pinguin!



Need to express yourself beyond text or just a simple emoji reaction?

• Boom! GIFs are now integrated right into the app via GIPHY! Big shout out to GIPHY for the help in making the conversation more fun!



Have the perfect photo to share in your camera roll?

• You guessed it! We now support photo upload along with photo taking!



We have also made an improvement to our push notifications. Now you can better manage them and choose the exact types of notifications you want to receive right from your setting page!



You can now receive & manage notifications for when:



• You are mentioned in one of your channels

• A member reacts to your message with an emoji

• One of your communities becomes active with other members so you don't miss the conversation

• When important messages are added to your communities so you don't miss them



COMING SOON!

• Video camera and video upload ...and much, much more!