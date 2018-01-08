Pixe - Create & Follow Groups 12+
Follow groups of creators
Gautam Bommagani
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
We would love to help out anyone starting a channel on the platform. Email alie@pixehc.com for a feature on the Explore Page!
With Pixe users can finally share content as a group. Channels enable creators to collaborate on content and share together. Channels consist of members (users that can post content to the channel) and subscribers (users that can like and comment on the content on the channel). Join our community and create channels to your enjoy your interest, express your beliefs, and show off your talents; subscribe to channels to view all the great content!
Features:
Create a Channel: Channels enable creators to collaborate on content and share together. Whether it is a comedy channel with short comedic skits, or a channel centered on blogging about the best pizza in town, Pixe offers an avenue to create, collaborate, and share.
Channel Location Settings: When you create a channel, you have the option to add a location. Sharing a location for your channel makes it easier for Pixe users in your local area to find your channel and subscribe!
Posting Permissions: As a channel admin, you have the power to decide who can post in on your channel. Whether it is a band wanting to share the experiences of their tour with their fans, or a football team wanting to show off their favorite pregame rituals, with Pixe, you can make users that you want to be able to post members, and let the fans be subscribers.
Temporary Posts: At Pixe, we understand that you may not want every post to live forever; thus, we introduce to you temporary posts. Unlike other platforms, other users can interact with these posts by commenting and liking. With limits from 12 hours to 72 hours, you decide when your post expires, if at all.
What's New
Version 1.4
We update Pixe regularly with new features and bug fixes. Update the app to see what's new!
Encountered an issue? Please let us know at gautam@pixehc.com
Customer Reviews
Creative!
imanbazzi
This app is very creative and fun! I can see this app becoming BIG in the future because it is very well organized and thought out. I would HIGHLY recommend this app😄
Amazing app
avtigers
This app is amazing, but brand new so not many channels on it right now. But, I would highly recommend to anyone who could use another social media!
Awesome App!!!
MkhczWfhvxhkbvc
This is a great new concept. I love the idea of channels where only members can post. I’m super excited to see where this goes. Highly recommend!!!
Information
- Gautam Bommagani
- 15.7 MB
- Social Networking
- Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English
- Rated 12+ for the following:
- Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
- Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
- Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
- Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
- © Copyright (c) 2018 Pixe HC
- Free
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.