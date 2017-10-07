Description

With "Places Around", finding any place around you, is only a tap. Restaurants to Hospitals, Gas Stations to ATMs, Movie Theaters to Shopping Malls, and many more. With this app, you can not only find the easiest route to your desired place, but also other information such as contact details, open hours, restaurant menus, deals, photos and reviews.



You can find places around you instantly with the new "Places Around Watch App". The App contains a list of commonly used services such as Restaurants, ATMs,Gas Stations,Parking etc. Tap on a pre-denied category or just speak to the watch app to find what you need (e.g.. Mc Donalds, Pharmacies, Japanese Restaurants etc). Distance to the place, contact details and open hours are shown instantly on your wrist. Places can also be viewed on a map.



FEATURES

-------------



- CATEGORY SEARCH

One tap access to over 40 pre-defined categories such as ATMs, Gas Stations, Restaurants etc.



- CUSTOM SEARCH

Can search for any place in the surrounding area by providing the place name or a keyword. eg. McDonalds, Japanese Restaurants, Laundry etc



- VOICE SEARCH ( NEW ! )

Search for places by just 'saying' what needs to be found. eg. Chinese Restaurants, Pharmacies,Pizza etc



- FAST AND RELIABLE

Places Around is fast and reliable.Current location is instantly detected and real time distance to places as well as the direction of places are displayed.Places Around connects to a wide range of services to provide the best information.



- USER FRIENDLY

Places are displayed in user friendly map views (hybrid,standard and satellite) and list views. Places are sorted according to distance and the directions of the places are also shown in list views.



- COMPREHENSIVE INFORMATION

Places Around is integrated with a wide range of services such as Yelp, Google, Foursquare,Booking.com and Groupon and provides an extensive amount of information about places. These include contact details, open hours, restaurant menus, photos and reviews.



- DEALS

Restaurant Deals around an area can be viewed and deals can be bought within the app it self. (US and Canada only)



- RESTAURANT AND HOTEL RESERVATIONS

Restaurant and Hotel Reservations can be made within the app it self.



- DIRECTIONS TO PLACES

Place Around is integrated with Google Maps App and Apple Maps App to provide directions.



- SAVE FAVOURITES

Favourite Places can be saved for easy access.



- SHARE PLACE DETAILS

Place details can be shared by Email, SMS ,Twitter and Facebook.



- FEATURE TO CHANGE SEARCH AREA

The search area can be changed to a location of choice. By changing the search area it is possible to search for places in a distant location without being there (ex. Search for Restaurants in London from Boston in USA).



- IOS 8 TODAY WIDGET

With the Places Around Today Widget, ATMs, Restaurants, Gas Stations and Meal Takeaway that are in the surrounding area can be found even without opening the app.



- STREET VIEW/ INSIDE VIEW

With the Street View and Inside View feature you can take a virtual tour to see how the place looks like before actually visiting the place.



- IOS 8 HANDOFF

When making a restaurant/ hotel reservation or viewing a website on Places Around, if you are near your Mac you can open your browser and continue your task on your Mac.



Apple Watch App Preview Video

https://youtu.be/ySQGV92Ll44





Get our other popular apps for FREE !



- Instant Translator-Translates as you speak http://bit.ly/instant_translator

- Text Extractor & Translator-Extracts,Translates & Reads Text from printed material http://bit.ly/text_extractor