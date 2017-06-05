Description

- “David, for the 3rd time: don’t forget to bring me my keys back!”

- “Please remind me before I leave in the morning, otherwise I’ll forget them.”

- “Yes but it’s hard for me to remember to text you between my coffee and shower.”

- “I know, it’s the same for me, it’s always a mad rush to get out of the door in the mornings. :(”



No more excuses with Hedwig. Schedule your texts in advance, and let Hedwig send them at the right time.



Thanks to Hedwig, you can also schedule reminders to yourself so that you never forget any important tasks.



Hedwig is kindly offering you her delivery services free of charge for your first message, so that you can see for yourself just how efficient she is.



***



8:30 AM, new notification received: “Hedwig just sent your message to David.”



8:35 AM, new message received: “Haha, I had forgotten again! That text came at the right moment. I’m taking your keys with me right now, see you this afternoon. David.”



Nice one, thank you Hedwig.