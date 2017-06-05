iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Schedule texts with Hedwig by Muxu•Muxu, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Schedule texts with Hedwig

By Muxu•Muxu

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

- “David, for the 3rd time: don’t forget to bring me my keys back!”
- “Please remind me before I leave in the morning, otherwise I’ll forget them.”
- “Yes but it’s hard for me to remember to text you between my coffee and shower.”
- “I know, it’s the same for me, it’s always a mad rush to get out of the door in the mornings. :(”

No more excuses with Hedwig. Schedule your texts in advance, and let Hedwig send them at the right time.

Thanks to Hedwig, you can also schedule reminders to yourself so that you never forget any important tasks.

Hedwig is kindly offering you her delivery services free of charge for your first message, so that you can see for yourself just how efficient she is.

***

8:30 AM, new notification received: “Hedwig just sent your message to David.”

8:35 AM, new message received: “Haha, I had forgotten again! That text came at the right moment. I’m taking your keys with me right now, see you this afternoon. David.”

Nice one, thank you Hedwig.

Muxu•Muxu Web SiteSchedule texts with Hedwig Support

What's New in Version 1.3

Improve application performances

Screenshots

iPhone iMessage Apple Watch
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2

Customers Also Bought

Schedule texts with Hedwig
View in iTunes
Offers iMessage App for iOS
Offers Apple Watch App for iPhone
  • Free
  • Category: Productivity
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.3
  • Size: 56.7 MB
  • Apple Watch: Yes
  • Languages: English, French
  • Seller:
  • © Muxu.Muxu
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Let’s give it a try - 5 scheduled texts$0.99

More iPhone Apps by Muxu•Muxu