iPhone Screenshots

Description

Keep track of your plants with Planty. Receive notifications when it's time to water them.

Information

Seller
Toby Dixon
Size
66 MB
Category
Lifestyle
Compatibility
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018 Toby Dixon
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Next Fastest Train

Navigation

You May Also Like

GrowIt!™ Garden Socially

Lifestyle

Florish - Plant Care Companion

Lifestyle

Happy Plant - No Water Thirst

Lifestyle

WaterMe - Gardening Reminders

Lifestyle

Koubachi

Lifestyle

SmartPlant: Identify & Care

Lifestyle