Playbook - Follow Expert Startup Advice
By Slipcode, Inc.
Description
Take your entrepreneurship to the next level! Playbook allows you to easily find, follow, and filter expert startup advice. It allows you to stay up to date with your favorite blogs through a minimalist UI/UX that removes the junk and puts the focus on the content.
Playbook allows you to:
-Follow your favorite blogs
-Filter the posts by keywords that you care about
-Discover awesome new blogs
It's time to learn from the experts of the startup world!
What's New in Version 0.0.4
We're slowly making this app even more awesome thanks to all of your feedback!
In this version:
-Log in with Google
-See which posts you have not read
-Faster scrolling down your feed
-Be notified when your favorite startup experts push out new content
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: News
- Updated: Jun 27, 2017
- Version: 0.0.4
- Size: 27.4 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Slipcode, Inc.
- © Jaime Cruz
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.