Playnow - Watch together
By Andrew Jang
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
Playnow believes in making texting more fun and enjoyable.
Sharing videos is now a fluid experience with synchronized in-app video watching! No more crowding around phone screens or sharing links. Watch a video in live time within a chat of up to ten friends.
In addition to videos, Playnow allows for simultaneous music listening across devices. Turn a room of iPhones into a stereo system!
Just swipe right while texting your friends to find a video or song to be played in the chat across all devices.
Watch. Listen. Feel. Now!
What's New in Version 1.8.7
Bug fixes and improvements!
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Updated: Dec 18, 2017
- Version: 1.8.7
- Size: 35.8 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Andrew Jang
- © 2017 Playnow
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.