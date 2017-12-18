iTunes

Playnow - Watch together

By Andrew Jang

Description

Playnow believes in making texting more fun and enjoyable.

Sharing videos is now a fluid experience with synchronized in-app video watching! No more crowding around phone screens or sharing links. Watch a video in live time within a chat of up to ten friends.

In addition to videos, Playnow allows for simultaneous music listening across devices. Turn a room of iPhones into a stereo system!

Just swipe right while texting your friends to find a video or song to be played in the chat across all devices.

Watch. Listen. Feel. Now!

What's New in Version 1.8.7

Bug fixes and improvements!

Playnow - Watch together
