Pocket Mine 3
By Roofdog Games
Description
Get on a mining adventure in this sequel to the sequel of the addictive hit game! Tap blocks to dig deep and explore all the locations of this exciting world!
Trigger stunning chain reactions, craft and equip powerful gear, get formidable cards, unlock treasure chests, collect and trade rare artifacts… There’s so much to do!
Features:
* Explore dozens and dozens of gorgeous locations with their unique monsters and artifacts
* Customize your character with powerful gear
* Build your deck of cards to reach new digging depths
* Trade with friends to complete artifact collections
* Enjoy frequent updates and events with fresh content
Facebook Official Page: https://www.facebook.com/pocketmine
What's New in Version 2.6.0
- Send more than one artifact per request to friends
- Bug fixes
Backwards garbage
What kind of game has sessions get shorter and shorter the longer you play? Later levels cause your pick to decrease x2, x3, and even x4 as fast. How satisfying! Colossal failure when it comes to game design lol
I love this game but...
This game is great, but it has an issue that only occurred recently. I don’t know if it’s because of the new update or what, but I can’t seem to actually open the game. It opens, says “loading; Networkin’” then it just crashes. You guys said that we should use the in-game support but I can’t get to the in-game support. So I have to use this. Hopefully you can fix it or give me a solution! Otherwise great game!
- Free
- Category: Games
- Updated: Sep 30, 2017
- Version: 2.6.0
- Size: 288 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Roofdog Games inc.
- © Copyright Roofdog Games 2017
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
