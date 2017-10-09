Description

Say goodbye to messy albums and duplicated photos. Album Plus shows you albums of only your best photos. It saves you tons of time by keeping similar photos organized, and enhances the color and look of your entire album beautifully and thoughtfully.



• Albums of only your best photos

• Automatically enhances all your photos

• Similar photos are automatically ranked

• Remove duplicates to free up space

• Find people you love with search by face

• Edit hundreds of photos at once with 100+ filters

• Create collages for your favorite social network

• Hide documents, receipts, and screenshots



About Album Plus Monthly / Yearly Plan Subscription:



• You can subscribe to get access to unlimited photo indexing, continued usage and all features and content offered for purchase within Polarr Album+.



• Subscriptions are billed monthly or annually at the rate selected depending on the subscription plan. Alternatively, a one-time payment plan, if provided, might be available (this is not a subscription).



• Subscriptions auto-renew at the cost of the chosen package, unless canceled 24-hours in advance prior to the end of the current period. The subscription fee is charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. You may manage your subscription and turn off auto-renewal by going to your Account Settings after purchase. Per Apple policy, no cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period. Once purchased, refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term.



• Terms of use: https://www.polarr.co/policy/albumplus_terms.pdf

• Privacy policy: https://www.polarr.co/policy/albumplus_privacy.pdf