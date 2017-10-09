Polarr Album+
By Polarr, Inc.
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
Say goodbye to messy albums and duplicated photos. Album Plus shows you albums of only your best photos. It saves you tons of time by keeping similar photos organized, and enhances the color and look of your entire album beautifully and thoughtfully.
• Albums of only your best photos
• Automatically enhances all your photos
• Similar photos are automatically ranked
• Remove duplicates to free up space
• Find people you love with search by face
• Edit hundreds of photos at once with 100+ filters
• Create collages for your favorite social network
• Hide documents, receipts, and screenshots
About Album Plus Monthly / Yearly Plan Subscription:
• You can subscribe to get access to unlimited photo indexing, continued usage and all features and content offered for purchase within Polarr Album+.
• Subscriptions are billed monthly or annually at the rate selected depending on the subscription plan. Alternatively, a one-time payment plan, if provided, might be available (this is not a subscription).
• Subscriptions auto-renew at the cost of the chosen package, unless canceled 24-hours in advance prior to the end of the current period. The subscription fee is charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. You may manage your subscription and turn off auto-renewal by going to your Account Settings after purchase. Per Apple policy, no cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period. Once purchased, refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term.
• Terms of use: https://www.polarr.co/policy/albumplus_terms.pdf
• Privacy policy: https://www.polarr.co/policy/albumplus_privacy.pdf
Customer Reviews
Lifesaver
I've been looking for a photo organizer app for the longest time where I can go and find that specific photo taken a while back buried in camera roll. Album+ does a fantastic job organizing my photos, I can search, favorite, and remove similar. Oh, and did I mention the app also allows me to batch filter and share? One thing I would improve is the people discovery screen, it would be good if there's a delete button somewhere so I can just delete photos of my ex's
Made my album look so much better
I’m so glad that Polarr is finally working on a good Album app that does batch photo editing and filtering. I absolutely love the ability to import filters from the Polarr editor and be able to quickly see them in action to entire moment. The ability to automatically see duplicate is very handy and accurate. I will keep exploring the app functionalities.
Personal Instagram
Great app. Looking at all of my photos is now like looking at my own personal Instagram. Everything looks better than when I took it. Nice not seeing the same photo multiple times.
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Released: Oct 09, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 120 MB
- Languages: English, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
- Seller: Polarr Inc
- © Copyright 2017. Polarr, Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.