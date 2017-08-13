polly - Decision Making Made Easy
By Mohamed Berrada
Description
Planning to go out tonight and can't make up your mind on what to eat or where to go?
Using polly to communicate with your friends will make it much easier for all of you to take the perfect decision and avoid going through hundreds of messages.
More than that, It also allows you to express your opinion on current topics anonymously.
Thanks for checking us out!
What's New in Version 1.0.5
- Minor bug fixes and improvements
- Added a hidden feature, see if you can spot it ;)
High fives to all the new users :)
iPhone Screenshots
