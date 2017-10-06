pondr.
By Josh Adamous
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
Revitalize and ground your mind in 30 seconds through mindful breathing.
Enjoy a break from your busy life!
---
“Breath is the bridge which connects life to consciousness, which unites your body to your thoughts. Whenever your mind becomes scattered, use your breath as the means to take hold of your mind again." – Thich Nhat Hanh
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Health & Fitness
- Released: Oct 06, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 17.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Josh Adamous
- pondr. © 2017
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.