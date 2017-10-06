iTunes

pondr.

By Josh Adamous

Description

Revitalize and ground your mind in 30 seconds through mindful breathing.

Enjoy a break from your busy life!

---

“Breath is the bridge which connects life to consciousness, which unites your body to your thoughts. Whenever your mind becomes scattered, use your breath as the means to take hold of your mind again." – Thich Nhat Hanh

pondr. Support

  • Free
  • Category: Health & Fitness
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 17.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • pondr. © 2017
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

