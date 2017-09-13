iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app PORTRA - Stunning art filter by Playlist Corporation, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

PORTRA - Stunning art filter

By Playlist Corporation

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

With 'PORTRA', pictures turn into charming artworks "instantly"!

Make your pets lovely!
Make a portrait more dramatic!!
Turn your artistic selfie into a real artwork!

From watercolor that spreads out beautiful colors
to detailed sketches, perfect oil paintings and trendy illustrations!
More than 19 colorful filters are available.
(Remember! Filters in PORTRA will continue being added.)

Playlist Corporation Web SitePORTRA - Stunning art filter Support

What's New in Version 2.0.1

Bug fix.

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customer Reviews

Beautiful but can't open

It's a beautiful app and experience it provides but unfortunately I can't open it 8 out of 10 times. It would be great if you could fix it otherwise, it's a lot of wasted potential 😔

Not working

I just downloaded it and I’m trying to edit a photo. It shows the filter, but not the photo I’m trying to edit... kind of disappointed :(

Crash +problems

Never gave me any options to add filters. Kept crashing when I swiped to change the frame. Couldnt see the image unless I clicked save edit

Customers Also Bought

PORTRA - Stunning art filter
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.0.1
  • Size: 74.0 MB
  • Languages: English, Japanese, Korean
  • Seller:
  • © Playlist Corp.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions: