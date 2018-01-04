Screenshots

#crunch is a fun, addicting, simple number sorting game involving math arithmetic. You are given a list of numbers or math expressions and are asked to sort as many sets of numbers as possible within the time period. You get more points for sorting a number set fast in a particular round. To sort a number/expression, you drag your finger on the right side of the number/expression card and move it up and down moving around the numbers. Each time you move a card it checks if the numbers are sorted. If they are you move on to the next round. Once the time runs out you are able to enter your username to be put on the high score leaderboard. You can also share with your friends after playing a certain number of times.

Critical bug fix with error on play and in high scores.

Great game and very addictive. Really works your brain while being fun at the same time!

