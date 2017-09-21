iTunes

Privacy.com - Forget your credit card

By Pay With Privacy, Inc.

Description

Get a new virtual card for every transaction. Generate random Privacy Visa® cards to protect yourself when you spend online.

Have you ever had your credit card information stolen from a fraudster and had to get a new card issued? You're then forced to update the billing information on all the services you use, a big hassle that takes time to fix. Privacy solves this frustration by providing you with virtual Visa cards that are automatically locked to the first merchant they're used at. Fraudsters are foiled, your banking information is safe, and you are in complete control when shopping online.

Privacy Visa Cards may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

Benefits:
- Complete Control - Set max charge limits on each card and close any card with just a swipe.
Private Payments - Spend anonymously. Use a fake name when you pay. It’s nobody's business what you buy.
- Foil Fraudsters - Cards are automatically locked to the first merchant they're used at. So you're safe even if the merchant gets breached.
- Stop Subscriptions - Set a max charge or make your card single use, so you'll never forget to cancel one of those pesky "30 day free trials."

The Privacy Visa Card is issued by Customers Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Customers Bank; Member FDIC. The Privacy Visa Card may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

What's New in Version 2.7.3

- Fixed various bugs
- Improved performance

