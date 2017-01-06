Proseezion
By John Konstantaras
Description
Proseezion, the high-end camera app designed to get the best possible photo quality. The innovative research behind the app makes impressive photos without that processed look. Instead, the images look like they were created by a superior sensor. Detail is greatly increased: even more than RAW in difficult situations. Noise is almost impossible to find: even in extremely low light. The innovative image stacking technology means this can all be done without torturing a single capture, which usually results in that processed look.
Main features:
ADJUSTABLE REAL DYNAMIC CONTRAST RANGE
A true innovation, the sensor’s Dynamic Contrast Range (DCR) is adjustable which means the images real dynamic range is under your control! The DCR control range starts at Normal contrast and is adjustable to +/-1.00 with two decimal points precision. Giving you the true dynamic range you need without that HDR look.
EXPOSURE AND DYNAMIC CONTRAST RANGE PANNING ADJUSTMENT
With a single on-screen panning gesture you can set both dynamic contrast range (N+/-1.00) and exposure (EV+/-4.00). Panning vertically you set dynamic contrast range and horizontally exposure. A real time histogram with Zone Scale helps you expose the scene correctly while the live preview simulates the result. Panning with two fingers allows you to control one exposure aspect at the time (N or EV). The values are shown in real time with an option to reset them to zero.
MANUAL FOCUS
While you can tap on the spot you want to focus, you can also long press and focus manually on a critical area. To help you fine-tune, Proseezion zooms into the selected spot.
OPTIMUM ISO
Proseezion automatically selects the lowest possible ISO for the shot to ensure optimum results.
HORIZON ANGLE INDICATOR
An aviation style horizon indicator ensures that your photos will never need rotation.
FULL METADATA WITH DATE AND LOCATION
Your photos will have full metadata to review the settings, location, date, EV and N values used.
SELF TIMER
5 second timer allows you to get out of the scene before any shot and ensures that your photos will not be shaken.
SQUARE FORMAT
Some photos are best shot in a square format and an option for that is included.
LAST PHOTO VIEWER
You can view the last photo taken and share, use or print it.
MOVABLE SHUTTER BUTTON
The shutter button is moveable and allows you to place it in the most convenient spot for each shot.
ECONOMY MODE
In economy mode you can save space keeping high-end quality.
Customer Reviews
Great but limited application disappoints!
Pity one has to use it with tripod... why no option to use handheld, makes usability limited, don't always want to run and find tripod to take a pic.
Hope future update adds ability to use app as replacement camera app and not only for static objects with tripod. There should be a high res mode or something for static objects with tripod and a mode for normal handheld shooting.
And the description should state that the app is only for use with tripod!!
- $0.99
- Category: Photo & Video
- Released: Jan 06, 2017
- Version: 1.7
- Size: 1.2 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: John Konstantaras
- © 2017 John Konstantaras
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.