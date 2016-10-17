PunPics 12+
Visual Pun Trivia Game
Cody Thompson
Can you guess the pun in the picture? PunPics is the definitive picture word game for pun enthusiasts. Try to find the tricky solutions to over 50 pun-infused, picture word puzzles!
• Trivia categories include: Movies, Celebrities, Animals, Food, Current Events, Music, Science, Idioms, Politics.
• Over 50+ tricky, visual puns to challenge your mind
• Fans of tricky puzzle games, pictograms, logic and brain games, rebus puzzles, brainteasers, and, of course, puns will enjoy thinking creatively to solve PunPics visual, word puzzles.
HOW TO PLAY
PunPics is a picture word game. Each level features a visual pun and a verbal clue. Using the scrambled letters, you try to guess the pun in the picture. Correct answers are rewarded with coins and a punchline to the pun.
• Example: If you see a picture of the number one, and there is a hole in it, then the answer is “hole in one.”
WRINKLY BRAINS REQUIRED
Think creatively to figure out the answer. PunPics illustrations are a combination of two or more things or ideas.
In the previous example, the number one was combined with a hole to create the term “hole in one.” Some PunPics can be tricky to solve. Observing the picture and saying aloud what you see will help you figure out the answer.
EARN ACHIEVEMENTS
Earn badges and points in GameCenter.
USE HINTS WHEN YOU’RE STUCK
If you’re stumped by a pun, use coins, or watch a video, to acquire hints. Use hints to fill in missing letters, remove unneeded letters, or solve the puzzle.
SUBMIT YOUR PUN IDEA
Do you have ideas for funny, new puns? Send us your suggestion from within the PunPics app. Look for the light bulb icon on the main screen, or in the settings menu, and send your suggestion to PunPics.
Download PunPics today and start solving visual puns!
Version 3.14
• Added support for Game Center:
Ratings and Reviews
Pun Riddles = YYYESSSS!!!
Reviewerx7
Download this game if you like solving clever riddles. It's kind of hard to solve some of the puzzles, but I like having to think. The art and jokes are fun, and more geared toward adults, as opposed to all the games for kids.
I do wish the artists released new puns more frequently. There seem to be about four or five new puns a month.
Horrible Game!
Vhtierney33
This game malfunctioned the minute I downloaded it. No use for it 👎🏻👎🏻
Developer Response
Hello, thank you for the feedback.
It's the most pun I've ever had
Pun-xatawney phil
This is the pun and only pun game I have played and to say the least, it's the greatest.
- Cody Thompson
- 142.8 MB
- Games
- Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English
- Rated 12+ for the following:
- Frequent/Intense Profanity or Crude Humor
- Infrequent/Mild Realistic Violence
- Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
- Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
- Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
- Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
- Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
- © 2015 Cody Thompson
- Free
- Hint Pack + 400 Coins $0.99
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.