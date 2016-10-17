Screenshots

Can you guess the pun in the picture? PunPics is the definitive picture word game for pun enthusiasts. Try to find the tricky solutions to over 50 pun-infused, picture word puzzles!

• Trivia categories include: Movies, Celebrities, Animals, Food, Current Events, Music, Science, Idioms, Politics.

• Over 50+ tricky, visual puns to challenge your mind

• Fans of tricky puzzle games, pictograms, logic and brain games, rebus puzzles, brainteasers, and, of course, puns will enjoy thinking creatively to solve PunPics visual, word puzzles.

HOW TO PLAY
PunPics is a picture word game. Each level features a visual pun and a verbal clue. Using the scrambled letters, you try to guess the pun in the picture. Correct answers are rewarded with coins and a punchline to the pun.

• Example: If you see a picture of the number one, and there is a hole in it, then the answer is “hole in one.”

WRINKLY BRAINS REQUIRED
Think creatively to figure out the answer. PunPics illustrations are a combination of two or more things or ideas.

In the previous example, the number one was combined with a hole to create the term “hole in one.” Some PunPics can be tricky to solve. Observing the picture and saying aloud what you see will help you figure out the answer.

EARN ACHIEVEMENTS
Earn badges and points in GameCenter.

USE HINTS WHEN YOU’RE STUCK
If you’re stumped by a pun, use coins, or watch a video, to acquire hints. Use hints to fill in missing letters, remove unneeded letters, or solve the puzzle.

SUBMIT YOUR PUN IDEA
Do you have ideas for funny, new puns? Send us your suggestion from within the PunPics app. Look for the light bulb icon on the main screen, or in the settings menu, and send your suggestion to PunPics.

Download PunPics today and start solving visual puns!

Version 3.14

• Added support for Game Center:
-achievements and scores are now synchronized to other devices via Game Center

• Removed requests for Facebook publish permissions:
-no longer required as scores are now stored in Game Center instead of Facebook

4.4 out of 5

7 Ratings

Pun Riddles = YYYESSSS!!!

Reviewerx7

Download this game if you like solving clever riddles. It's kind of hard to solve some of the puzzles, but I like having to think. The art and jokes are fun, and more geared toward adults, as opposed to all the games for kids.

I do wish the artists released new puns more frequently. There seem to be about four or five new puns a month.

Horrible Game!

Vhtierney33

This game malfunctioned the minute I downloaded it. No use for it 👎🏻👎🏻

Developer Response

Hello, thank you for the feedback.

Do you know at which point the game crashed?

Some players have encountered issues because PunPics requires extra storage space when the app is opened and downloads the puns (total: 26MB; average of 0.5MB/pun). Internet connection quality can result in a slow startup as well, sometimes showing a black screen for several seconds while data loads.

Let us know if there's something we can do to help,

PunPics

It's the most pun I've ever had

Pun-xatawney phil

This is the pun and only pun game I have played and to say the least, it's the greatest.

