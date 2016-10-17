Can you guess the pun in the picture? PunPics is the definitive picture word game for pun enthusiasts. Try to find the tricky solutions to over 50 pun-infused, picture word puzzles!



• Trivia categories include: Movies, Celebrities, Animals, Food, Current Events, Music, Science, Idioms, Politics.



• Over 50+ tricky, visual puns to challenge your mind



• Fans of tricky puzzle games, pictograms, logic and brain games, rebus puzzles, brainteasers, and, of course, puns will enjoy thinking creatively to solve PunPics visual, word puzzles.



HOW TO PLAY

PunPics is a picture word game. Each level features a visual pun and a verbal clue. Using the scrambled letters, you try to guess the pun in the picture. Correct answers are rewarded with coins and a punchline to the pun.



• Example: If you see a picture of the number one, and there is a hole in it, then the answer is “hole in one.”



WRINKLY BRAINS REQUIRED

Think creatively to figure out the answer. PunPics illustrations are a combination of two or more things or ideas.



In the previous example, the number one was combined with a hole to create the term “hole in one.” Some PunPics can be tricky to solve. Observing the picture and saying aloud what you see will help you figure out the answer.



EARN ACHIEVEMENTS

Earn badges and points in GameCenter.



USE HINTS WHEN YOU’RE STUCK

If you’re stumped by a pun, use coins, or watch a video, to acquire hints. Use hints to fill in missing letters, remove unneeded letters, or solve the puzzle.



SUBMIT YOUR PUN IDEA

Do you have ideas for funny, new puns? Send us your suggestion from within the PunPics app. Look for the light bulb icon on the main screen, or in the settings menu, and send your suggestion to PunPics.



Download PunPics today and start solving visual puns!