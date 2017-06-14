Description

What do get when you combine simplicity, efficiency, and all of your favorite social media apps? What you get is a bada** app called Pyxsee. Excuse our French, but it's that exciting.



Pyxsee gives you full access to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube all in one simple-to-use platform. While using Pyxsee, you will be a part of what everyone is talking about, no matter what social media site it is on. If you're going to be on social media, why not do it efficiently?



By downloading Pyxsee, you can also save up to 1.5 gigabytes of storage on your phone. You're welcome.



What can you do on each site?



Whatever you want. Literally.



Facebook: Facebook's functionality on Pyxsee is beyond easy to use. The layout allows you to manage your Facebook profile with ease. You can post, like, share, comment, search, and update your profile on Pyxsee. See, literally whatever you want.



Instagram: Instagram's feed allows you to scroll through your feed, search anyone, check notifications, and manage your profile all within Pyxsee. It's absolutely incredible.



Twitter: Manage your Twitter with simplicity. Post what you want. Check your notifications. Message whomever you'd like. Search anyone as you please. You have the ability to do this while managing your own profile.



Download Pyxsee and you'll see everything you can also do on Pinterest, LinkedIn, Tumblr, and YouTube. You'll thank us later.



Please leave a review to let us know your thoughts and what we can approve on.



If you have further questions, please contact us at info@pyxsee.com.