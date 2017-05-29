Description

The best way to become debt free, faster than ever! Qoins is the first app of its kind, allowing you to round up your purchases to the next dollar and automatically pay off your debt. Imagine paying off student loans, mortgages, or credit cards, using only your spare change!



Many people that use our app contribute an average of an additional $50/month towards their loans, and are on track to get out of debt TWO YEARS EARLY and save THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS ON INTEREST!



HOW IT WORKS

Using Qoins is easy! Download the app, connect your accounts and tell us who to pay, and let us take care of the rest! We'll send out payments according to the schedule that you've set up. Track how much you've paid out towards your loans and see how much of a dent you've put in your debt.



PROTECTION

Qoins uses industry-leading bank encryption to connect with your accounts. You can rest assured that your information is safe, and that we never store your banking information. In addition, all money sent to Qoins is protected by a money-back guarantee if your lender does not accept a payment sent by us.



PRICE

Our pricing is simple. We deduct a small service fee of $1.99 from your spare change saved at the end of the month. For example, if you save up $80 with Qoins throughout the month, we'll send out a payment for $78.01. That's less than the cost of a milkshake!



Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How long does it take for payments to be applied to my loan account?

A: Payments can take up to 7-10 business days to arrive and be processed by your loan provider. If there's ever an issue, we can cancel the sent payment and send the money back to you.



Q: How many credit/debit cards can I link, and how many loans can I pay?

A: Currently, you can have up to 3 active cards, each of which can pay off a loan of your choice.



Q: What do I need to use Qoins?

A: All you need to use Qoins is a checking account from a U.S. bank or credit union! You also need to be 18 years of age or older.



For more information, please visit https://qoins.io.