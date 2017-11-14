Description

Errands shouldn’t take up your whole weekend. QuickTrip from Allstate helps you get all your tasks done faster, so you can get back to doing what you love.



Free for everyone, this Allstate innovation is designed to help you save time in the car. QuickTrip estimates traffic conditions, distance between multiple stops and alternate route options to help you get more efficient routes.



Sync your existing calendar events and add new tasks, then tap optimize and hit the road with a smarter, more efficient route. QuickTrip lets you choose your favorite map app, like Apple Maps, Google Maps or Waze, for navigation.



Scan your VIN for custom recall alerts that can help you keep your family safe, as well as personalized vehicle maintenance notifications.



Allstate respects your privacy - we do not sell personal information obtained in connection with QuickTrip or use it to affect insurance policies.



QuickTrip features:

• Get multi-stop routes—view all your stops for the day in a single map overview.

• Sync your calendars for a simple, complete overview of all your daily tasks.

• Add additional tasks or errands, so everything on your to-do list gets done.

• Give each task a name, location and timeframe in which it needs to be completed and QuickTrip takes it from there.

• Save time with the smartest order for your tasks and the most efficient route.

• Scan your car’s VIN to get personalized recall alerts and maintenance reminders.