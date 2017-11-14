iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app QuickTrip Route Planner by Allstate Insurance Company, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

QuickTrip Route Planner

By Allstate Insurance Company

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Errands shouldn’t take up your whole weekend. QuickTrip from Allstate helps you get all your tasks done faster, so you can get back to doing what you love.

Free for everyone, this Allstate innovation is designed to help you save time in the car. QuickTrip estimates traffic conditions, distance between multiple stops and alternate route options to help you get more efficient routes.

Sync your existing calendar events and add new tasks, then tap optimize and hit the road with a smarter, more efficient route. QuickTrip lets you choose your favorite map app, like Apple Maps, Google Maps or Waze, for navigation.

Scan your VIN for custom recall alerts that can help you keep your family safe, as well as personalized vehicle maintenance notifications.

Allstate respects your privacy - we do not sell personal information obtained in connection with QuickTrip or use it to affect insurance policies.

QuickTrip features:
• Get multi-stop routes—view all your stops for the day in a single map overview.
• Sync your calendars for a simple, complete overview of all your daily tasks.
• Add additional tasks or errands, so everything on your to-do list gets done.
• Give each task a name, location and timeframe in which it needs to be completed and QuickTrip takes it from there.
• Save time with the smartest order for your tasks and the most efficient route.
• Scan your car’s VIN to get personalized recall alerts and maintenance reminders.

Allstate Insurance Company Web SiteQuickTrip Route Planner SupportApplication License Agreement

What's New in Version 1.1.7

What’s New in Version 1.1.7

•Bug fixes have been made to help make your day even easier
•Designs and functionality were updated throughout to make it easier to tackle your day
•Designs were updated to notify users when their car’s computer is tracking their maintenance for them  
•Designs were updated to allow users to schedule maintenance directly from QuickTrip and provide clear steps on how to do so 
•Designs were updated to allow users the option to enter next oil change information using mileage in addition to using date

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customers Also Bought

QuickTrip Route Planner
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Productivity
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.1.7
  • Size: 51.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • ©2016 Allstate Insurance Company
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

More by Allstate Insurance Company