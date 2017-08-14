RaiseMe: Earn college scholarships in high school
By Raise Labs, Inc.
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Earn college scholarships for your high school achievements!
With a free RaiseMe profile, you can earn no-essay scholarships for getting good grades in the classroom, taking the SAT and ACT, taking AP courses, playing sports, volunteering, and more.
*As seen in CNN Money, BuzzFeed, The New York Times, PBS NewsHour, TechCrunch, Fox Business, CNBC, and Just Kidding News!*
FEATURES:
• Follow your favorite colleges and discover new colleges that could be a great fit for you
• Add high school achievements, like good grades and extracurricular activities, to your portfolio and instantly earn scholarships from colleges for each achievement
• See what you can do in high school to earn more from colleges
• Refer your friends to start earning college scholarships on RaiseMe
Already, 250+ colleges partner with Raise.me to offer scholarships. Studying and doing your homework pays off, with colleges offering up to $1,500 for every A and $1,000 for every B. Earn up to $750 for each of your activities, like math club, speech and debate, or sports - even if you don’t plan to continue them in college. If you’re supporting your family, you can earn scholarships for that, too.
WHAT STUDENTS ARE SAYING:
"I found RaiseMe helpful because I really didn't have any direction towards schools and the cost was a huge concern going into it. Raise.me opened my eyes to schools that are willing to give back to their students and that was very important to me."
Wynn P., Earned $54,000 from Susquehanna University
“Raise.me was cleanly designed, easy to understand, and very rewarding right from the start. What I loved most about it was the fact that you could start earning micro-scholarships right away by simply entering in your grades and achievements.”
Jacob N., Earned a Full Tuition Scholarship from University of Toronto
“Raise me helped get me into a financial comfort zone that [allowed me to] focus on my studies and not worry constantly about how I’d be paying for school.”
Sean V., Earned $10,000 from Florida International University
Over 750,000 students have already used RaiseMe to find the right college and start earning scholarships in high school. Download our mobile app, create a RaiseMe profile, search for colleges, add in your grades and activities, and watch the scholarship dollars rack up - no essays or applications required.
Customer Reviews
Makes it easy to earn more micro-scholarships
The app makes adding courses, activities and awards easy, so I can add them when I have a few minutes of down time. Adding to the portfolio helps earn more micro-scholarships quickly.
🎉 Easiest way to earn scholarships!
So awesome there's an app for actually earning scholarships for things Ive already done and letting me know what to do to get more. Smooth experience too. Great job, guys. ☺️
Easy and motivating
RaiseMe makes it easy to earn scholarship money for college and stay on track to keep performing well in high school. Highly recommended for all high schoolers.
- Free
- Category: Education
- Released: Aug 14, 2017
- Version: 1.1.1
- Size: 77.5 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Raise Labs, Inc.
- © Raise Labs, Inc. 2017
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.