The Raise app makes saving money easier than ever before, with discounted gift cards from thousands of brands that you can spend directly from your phone! On Raise, you can buy and use gift cards on the go, while leaving your plastic safe and secure at home. It's the faster, simpler way to pay and save.
Use the Raise app to:
* Save money on nearly everything you already buy, with the largest selection of gift cards to your favorite stores and restaurants;
* Keep track of balances across all of your family's gift cards, then use them from your phone at thousands of places around the country;
* Get suggestions to use your cards when you're nearby the store or restaurant where they're valid... and never forget to spend your cards again!
Please note: The background location technology that powers the Raise app's nearby suggestions has been refined over the course of several years to make it extremely power efficient. But, as with all apps of this type, continued use of background location may dramatically decrease battery life.
————————
At Raise, we put our members first. That’s why we’re completely free to join, and why every card you buy is protected by our 1 Year Money-Back Guarantee.
To date, we’ve saved our members nearly $125 million. So, what are you waiting for?
What's New in Version 3.0.1
We’ve completely redesigned Raise from the ground up in response to your feedback!
– Our simplified wallet is front-and-center so you can use your cards quickly and easily
– Notifications have a dedicated home in the tab bar so you never miss a sale
– New location-aware suggestions nearby help you remember to use cards when you're out
– Support for more brands makes spending from your phone quick and straightforward
– Search is faster than ever before, with better handling of typos and misspellings
– Cards now stay reserved in your cart for 5 minutes while you complete your order
– Plus: simpler navigation, faster launch times, easier filtering, and even more...
What do you think about this update? Tap “Help” from the Me tab to get in touch and share your feedback.
Cool update
Easier than before to access my cards.
Ugly
Please roll back to the old version
Love the company, hate the new App design
The company is great, but I hate, hate, hate the new app layout. I have no idea why multiple cards from the same company are no longer grouped together, but it's a major flaw in the new design.
Now all cards are just listed in order of purchase. It's so much easier when cards from the same company are sorted together.
Thumbs way down. The app has gone from great to mediocre in a flash.
