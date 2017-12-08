Rama - Your Virtual Game Room 4+
Connect and Play With Friends
Issa Issou
-
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Rama is your virtual game room with fun casual games available to play and enjoy with your friends and family.
Feedback? We love feedback, send them at Hello@ramaos.com
What's New
Version 1.1.2
Bug Fixes
Design Enhancement
With Love
Enjoy :)
Customer Reviews
🔥🔥😂
Doitforthevix
This app is so fun, me and my friends love this apps. We are always playing challenges, I am the best tho haha 😎
5/5
DenzelWhite
This app is filled with so many fun satisfying games =)
Niceee
The tenacious one
Really good app.
Information
- Seller
- Issa Issou
- Size
- 51.1 MB
- Category
- Entertainment
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2017 Hamalabs, Inc
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.