Roll in a minimalistic, colorful world and see how far you can travel! Roll over jump pads for extra score.

But don't hit the walls or spikes!



GAME FEATURES:

● Simple one finger controls

● Awesome, colorful graphics

● iPhone X, iPhone and iPad support

● Record or livestream your gameplay with ReplayKit

● Leaderboards and achievements

● Share your score to friends

● Languages: English, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish



This game contains ads which can be removed with a one-time In-App Purchase.



Made with lots of love in Finland.



FOLLOW US!

http://kiemura.com

https://facebook.com/KiemuraHQ

https://twitter.com/KiemuraHQ

https://instagram.com/kiemurahq/