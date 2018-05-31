Screenshots

Description

Roll in a minimalistic, colorful world and see how far you can travel! Roll over jump pads for extra score.
But don't hit the walls or spikes!

GAME FEATURES:
● Simple one finger controls
● Awesome, colorful graphics
● iPhone X, iPhone and iPad support
● Record or livestream your gameplay with ReplayKit
● Leaderboards and achievements
● Share your score to friends
● Languages: English, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish

This game contains ads which can be removed with a one-time In-App Purchase.

Made with lots of love in Finland.

FOLLOW US!
http://kiemura.com
https://facebook.com/KiemuraHQ
https://twitter.com/KiemuraHQ
https://instagram.com/kiemurahq/

Information

Seller
Kiemura Oy
Size
99.1 MB
Category
Games
Compatibility
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
2018 © Kiemura Ltd.
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Piranh.io

Games

Hovercrash

Games

Tiltagon Turbo

Games

JiPPO! Street

Games

Tiltagon TV

Games

Tap Roller

Games