REBOUND - Offline Dating App

By Candle Techserv Pvt. Ltd.

Description

Had a bad relationship? Or, just looking for fun?
Rebound is for you. Anonymously get matched with a person nearby and meet at a location provided by us within minutes.

We don't believe in swiping. Just take a selfie, get a match and break the ice with 10 seconds live video intro with your date. If both agree to meet, Rebound will set up a date at a nearby place!

Rebound is all about going out and meeting someone new, instantly. Rebound is totally anonymous and does not require you to link your account with any social network.
We have done a lot of things to make Rebound fun and SAFE FOR FEMALE users.

How Rebound works:

1. Click a selfie
2. Get matched with someone nearby
3. Break the ice with 10 seconds video introduction
4. Go to the location we set for your date
5. BANG BANG!

----------------------------------------------------

Rebound is - and always will be - FREE, safe and anonymous.

What's New in Version 5.0.2

We have fixed notification issues.
Introducing 10-seconds LIVE video introductions making it easier to break the ice and help you verify the person you are going on a date with.

  • Free
  • Category: Lifestyle
  • Updated:
  • Version: 5.0.2
  • Size: 79.1 MB
  • Languages: English, Japanese
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Candle Techserv Pvt. Ltd.
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
  Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.