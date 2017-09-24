Recolor - Coloring Book
By Sumoing Ltd
Description
New Pictures Every Day! Recolor is the world's favourite Coloring Book on Mobile! Join millions of people rediscovering the relaxation of coloring.
"There is nothing as meditative and all-around blissful!" Recolor features over 1000 unique coloring pictures proven to help you rest your mind. Organized into themed chapters, with range in complexity from beginner to expert-level, the pictures feature Mandalas, Animals, Bouquets, Ornates, Lowpolys, Mortes and much more.
Finish your creation with unique style themes that bring your design and creativity to life. The fresh and harmonic color palettes are designed for stress relieving coloring! Recolor offers an opportunity to channel the anxiety into satisfying, creative accomplishment and is the perfect way step back from the stress of everyday life.
Recolor Unlimited Subscription
- With Recolor Unlimited you can subscribe for daily new picture updates and unlimited access to the full picture catalog
- You'll be able to access all available pictures and receive daily updates for the duration of your subscription
- The subscriptions prices are $3.99 USD weekly, $9.99 USD monthly and $59.99 USD annually or equal to the same price tier that "Apple's App Store Matrix" determines in other currencies.
- You may cancel a subscription or free-trial anytime via the subscription setting through your iTunes account. This must be done 24 hours before the end of the free-trial or subscription period to avoid being charged.
- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period. Any unused portion of a free-trial period, will be forfeited when the user purchases a Recolor Unlimited subscription
What's New in Version 4.0
Recolor 4.0 brings more speed and usability to Recolor
In addition
- a newsfeed to keep you up to date on what's going on in the world of Recolor
- improved way to report inappropriate pictures and comments
Happy coloring,
Team Recolor
Customer Reviews
I like it but
I rate this 4 stars because Recolor unlimited. Unlimited is expensive especially for a year. You should remove unlimited and makes it fair to everyone and everything is unlocked. I don’t have unlimited and it’s ok I guess.
I love this app ❤️♥️❤️♥️
It is colorful 🌈🦄😉!!!!!!!
I have no problems with the game...
I just wish all the colors and filters were free. I love all the vibrant colors.
This made me mad
This is a great app and all but the new update makes me mad because now we can't color the suggestions at the top without paying when it used to be free so... F*** you.
