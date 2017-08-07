iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Repo Hunt - explore GitHub’s trending repositories by Almas Tuyakbayev, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Repo Hunt - explore GitHub’s trending repositories

By Almas Tuyakbayev

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Discover what repositories and open source projects the GitHub community is most excited about today with this clean, robust and fast performing application.

• Explore repositories
• Preview README.md of repository using Force Touch
• Full Markdown support for READMEs
• Notifications that remind you to check trending repos and stay up-to-date
• Handy widget that shows you top #1 repository for today

Filter repos by
• Languages
• Timer intervals (today/this week/this month)

Upcoming features
• Signing in via GitHub
• Starring repos to your GitHub account
• Adding languages to favorites

Repo Hunt - explore GitHub’s trending repositories Support

What's New in Version 1.1

Some minor bug fixes and added a share feature.
Now you can share repository with your friends.

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3