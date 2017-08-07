Repo Hunt - explore GitHub’s trending repositories
By Almas Tuyakbayev
Description
Discover what repositories and open source projects the GitHub community is most excited about today with this clean, robust and fast performing application.
• Explore repositories
• Preview README.md of repository using Force Touch
• Full Markdown support for READMEs
• Notifications that remind you to check trending repos and stay up-to-date
• Handy widget that shows you top #1 repository for today
Filter repos by
• Languages
• Timer intervals (today/this week/this month)
Upcoming features
• Signing in via GitHub
• Starring repos to your GitHub account
• Adding languages to favorites
What's New in Version 1.1
Some minor bug fixes and added a share feature.
Now you can share repository with your friends.
