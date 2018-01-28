RightFont 4+
Description
RightFont is a beautiful, flexible and free font app to preview, install & manage fonts on your mobile device!
FONT PREVIEW
Bulk preview every font/family style with customized content in realtime.
FONT INSTALLATION
Install any font located on your device, iCloud Drive, Google Drive etc. easily with RightFont. You can even open and install received fonts from AirDrop Email attachment.
DESKTOP APP
RightFont is also available for your Mac, with much more powerful management features.
We love to answer your questions, and you can get in touch with us at:
Email: team@marklyapp.com
Twitter: @RightFontApp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RightFontApp
Website: https://rightfontapp.com
