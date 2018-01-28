RightFont is a beautiful, flexible and free font app to preview, install & manage fonts on your mobile device!



FONT PREVIEW

Bulk preview every font/family style with customized content in realtime.



FONT INSTALLATION

Install any font located on your device, iCloud Drive, Google Drive etc. easily with RightFont. You can even open and install received fonts from AirDrop Email attachment.



DESKTOP APP

RightFont is also available for your Mac, with much more powerful management features.



We love to answer your questions, and you can get in touch with us at:

Email: team@marklyapp.com

Twitter: @RightFontApp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RightFontApp

Website: https://rightfontapp.com