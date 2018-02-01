RunLive 4+
World's Largest Running Group
RunLive, Inc
-
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Track every mile, get real-time race status updates, watch your competitors on the race map, comment and voice-chat live as you compete against friends or other runners locally or on the other side of the world.
Always have the extra motivation of a running buddy, no matter where you are in the world. You’ll never run alone again.
OVERVIEW
Race Against Anyone - Connect with motivated runners across the world and run together in real-time for the ultimate running experience. It’s the world’s largest running group.
Get Paid - Turn your sweat into sweet rewards when you earn RunCoins™ for every calorie burned with a chance to earn bonuses for running streaks and winning races.
Redeem your RunCoins in our built-in Rewards Store for fitness gear & adventures OR trade them for Real Tonus™ cryptocurrency on the tonus.fit network.
Stay Motivated - Running with a partner is proven to keep you motivated and covering more miles. RunLive means you’ll always have a running partner to push you towards your goals.
Run Against Your Personal Best - Revolutionary ‘Ghost Mode’ records your previous running performances, letting you run against your own personal best times.
Get Social - Track your friends’ running activities, see how you measure up against other runners, comment, voice-chat and even share a photo or video during your run.
FEATURES
Live Races - Pick up your phone and find a race to join at any time of the day with publicly accessible Live Races.
Custom Sessions - Prefer to run against friends? Setup a custom session, select a distance and invite your favorite running buddies.
Rewards Store & RunCoins™ - Earn RunCoins™ for every run you go on and exchange them for must-have fitness gear and adventures in the Rewards Store.
Spotify & Apple Music Integrated - Connect your favorite tunes to amp up your run. Listen to music and voice-chat in real-time
Audio cues - Know when you’re about to get passed or do the passing in a real-time race with audio cues.
Voice-chat - Motivate, crack jokes and throw down the challenge with real-time voice chat.
Real-time Messaging - Stay connected with everyone in a race with live messaging.
Photo Sharing - Share the scenery of your running route across the world with in-built photo sharing.
Social Sharing - Just won a race? Tell the world about it with integrated social sharing across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Please Note:
RunLive uses Apple HealthKit to read and write data about your heart rate (BPM), Active Energy, Walking + Running Distance and Workouts which are displayed on the running screen and your run/race results. Permission to access this information is requested when you login to the RunLive app for the first time. If at any time you decide you'd rather not share this information with us, simply go to iOS settings > privacy > health > RunLive and turn off permissions granted to the RunLive app.
RunLive™ is a part of the Tonus™ network.
Our T&C's:
https://runlive.fit/tos/
Our Privacy Policy:
https://runlive.fit/privacypolicy
Always have the extra motivation of a running buddy, no matter where you are in the world. You’ll never run alone again.
OVERVIEW
Race Against Anyone - Connect with motivated runners across the world and run together in real-time for the ultimate running experience. It’s the world’s largest running group.
Get Paid - Turn your sweat into sweet rewards when you earn RunCoins™ for every calorie burned with a chance to earn bonuses for running streaks and winning races.
Redeem your RunCoins in our built-in Rewards Store for fitness gear & adventures OR trade them for Real Tonus™ cryptocurrency on the tonus.fit network.
Stay Motivated - Running with a partner is proven to keep you motivated and covering more miles. RunLive means you’ll always have a running partner to push you towards your goals.
Run Against Your Personal Best - Revolutionary ‘Ghost Mode’ records your previous running performances, letting you run against your own personal best times.
Get Social - Track your friends’ running activities, see how you measure up against other runners, comment, voice-chat and even share a photo or video during your run.
FEATURES
Live Races - Pick up your phone and find a race to join at any time of the day with publicly accessible Live Races.
Custom Sessions - Prefer to run against friends? Setup a custom session, select a distance and invite your favorite running buddies.
Rewards Store & RunCoins™ - Earn RunCoins™ for every run you go on and exchange them for must-have fitness gear and adventures in the Rewards Store.
Spotify & Apple Music Integrated - Connect your favorite tunes to amp up your run. Listen to music and voice-chat in real-time
Audio cues - Know when you’re about to get passed or do the passing in a real-time race with audio cues.
Voice-chat - Motivate, crack jokes and throw down the challenge with real-time voice chat.
Real-time Messaging - Stay connected with everyone in a race with live messaging.
Photo Sharing - Share the scenery of your running route across the world with in-built photo sharing.
Social Sharing - Just won a race? Tell the world about it with integrated social sharing across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Please Note:
RunLive uses Apple HealthKit to read and write data about your heart rate (BPM), Active Energy, Walking + Running Distance and Workouts which are displayed on the running screen and your run/race results. Permission to access this information is requested when you login to the RunLive app for the first time. If at any time you decide you'd rather not share this information with us, simply go to iOS settings > privacy > health > RunLive and turn off permissions granted to the RunLive app.
RunLive™ is a part of the Tonus™ network.
Our T&C's:
https://runlive.fit/tos/
Our Privacy Policy:
https://runlive.fit/privacypolicy
What's New
Version 1.2.5
We're Constantly Working To Improve Your Running Experience :)
Ghost Mode is Now Enabled! Remember to use the post-race feedback screen to let us know how your running experience was and what you think. If you can't find a live run, schedule a live run and invite some friends or try Ghost Mode!
HELPFUL TIP: Voice Chat - Don't forget that you can voice chat with other runners during a Live Run. Simply press the lock button on the race screen and press the voice button to speak - Everyone in the Run will hear you :)
Ghost Mode is Now Enabled! Remember to use the post-race feedback screen to let us know how your running experience was and what you think. If you can't find a live run, schedule a live run and invite some friends or try Ghost Mode!
HELPFUL TIP: Voice Chat - Don't forget that you can voice chat with other runners during a Live Run. Simply press the lock button on the race screen and press the voice button to speak - Everyone in the Run will hear you :)
Ratings and Reviews
Broken App
BringBackChronological
The first time I logged in, the app was working fine. Now, the app asks me to re-enter my information that used to already be there, and when I hit save, the app crashes. End of story
Developer Response
Hi There! We're really sorry you ran into this issue. We haven't had any users report this problem but we'd like to get it solved for you right away. Please email us at support@runlive.fit with your username and we'll get you up and running right away.
Information
- Seller
- RunLive, Inc
- Size
- 83.5 MB
- Category
- Health & Fitness
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, and iPod touch (6th generation).
- Languages
- English, French
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Location
- This app may use your location even when it isn't open, which can decrease battery life.
- Copyright
- © RunLive, Inc
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.