Track every mile, get real-time race status updates, watch your competitors on the race map, comment and voice-chat live as you compete against friends or other runners locally or on the other side of the world.



Always have the extra motivation of a running buddy, no matter where you are in the world. You’ll never run alone again.



OVERVIEW



Race Against Anyone - Connect with motivated runners across the world and run together in real-time for the ultimate running experience. It’s the world’s largest running group.



Get Paid - Turn your sweat into sweet rewards when you earn RunCoins™ for every calorie burned with a chance to earn bonuses for running streaks and winning races.

Redeem your RunCoins in our built-in Rewards Store for fitness gear & adventures OR trade them for Real Tonus™ cryptocurrency on the tonus.fit network.



Stay Motivated - Running with a partner is proven to keep you motivated and covering more miles. RunLive means you’ll always have a running partner to push you towards your goals.



Run Against Your Personal Best - Revolutionary ‘Ghost Mode’ records your previous running performances, letting you run against your own personal best times.



Get Social - Track your friends’ running activities, see how you measure up against other runners, comment, voice-chat and even share a photo or video during your run.



FEATURES



Live Races - Pick up your phone and find a race to join at any time of the day with publicly accessible Live Races.



Custom Sessions - Prefer to run against friends? Setup a custom session, select a distance and invite your favorite running buddies.



Rewards Store & RunCoins™ - Earn RunCoins™ for every run you go on and exchange them for must-have fitness gear and adventures in the Rewards Store.



Spotify & Apple Music Integrated - Connect your favorite tunes to amp up your run. Listen to music and voice-chat in real-time



Audio cues - Know when you’re about to get passed or do the passing in a real-time race with audio cues.



Voice-chat - Motivate, crack jokes and throw down the challenge with real-time voice chat.



Real-time Messaging - Stay connected with everyone in a race with live messaging.



Photo Sharing - Share the scenery of your running route across the world with in-built photo sharing.



Social Sharing - Just won a race? Tell the world about it with integrated social sharing across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





Please Note:



RunLive uses Apple HealthKit to read and write data about your heart rate (BPM), Active Energy, Walking + Running Distance and Workouts which are displayed on the running screen and your run/race results. Permission to access this information is requested when you login to the RunLive app for the first time. If at any time you decide you'd rather not share this information with us, simply go to iOS settings > privacy > health > RunLive and turn off permissions granted to the RunLive app.



RunLive™ is a part of the Tonus™ network.



Our T&C's:



https://runlive.fit/tos/



Our Privacy Policy:



https://runlive.fit/privacypolicy