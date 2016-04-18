iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app SAT Math Insight by Insight Learning Technology, Inc., get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

SAT Math Insight

By Insight Learning Technology, Inc.

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Now get access to SAT Math Insight for FREE. Let the adaptive algorithms help you prep for the new 2016 SAT math section!

SAT Math Insight is the only SAT app on the App Store equipped with patented adaptive algorithms. Our technology—as featured in The New York Times—will boost your scores for the SAT and make the learning process both fun and efficient. Now with thousands of questions across many question types, SAT Insight is the newest and best way to practice for SAT math.

What you get
• Research-proven learning technology that boosts learning with long-lasting effects
• Hundreds of accurate questions across many question types
• Narrated tutorials to introduce difficult question types
• Many feedback animations to explain concepts
• Built in calculator and scratchpad for more efficient problem solving
• Appropriate for high school students and beyond

Areas
• Basic operations and number facts
• Introduction to algebra concepts
• Advanced algebra concepts, inequalities and functions
• Factoring, word problems and very tricky algebra problems
• Geometry, statistics and data analysis (2015 test friendly)

The Science & Technology of Learning
SAT Math Insight adapts to you individually and guides you through questions at the right pace for you. This app is based on tested principles of cognitive science, and uses patented adaptive learning technology* to create an optimized learning experience for each individual.

Insight Learning Technology, Inc. has been featured in:
• The New York Times
• New Scientist Magazine
• Huffington Post
• Eschool News

* Systems that use learner speed and accuracy to sequence learning events are protected by US patent #7052277, assigned to Insight Learning Technology, Inc.
* SAT® is a registered trademark not affiliated with Insight Learning Technology, Inc.
* Internet connection is required for using this app.

Insight Learning Technology, Inc. Web SiteSAT Math Insight Support

What's New in Version 1.4

Refreshed design, bug fixes and features. Now access your account across your devices and on desktop browsers.

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customer Reviews

Student

Great practice for SAT exam.

Customers Also Bought

SAT Math Insight
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Education
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.4
  • Size: 6.0 MB
  • Languages: English, German
  • Seller:
  • © 2014 Insight Learning Technology, Inc.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 6.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More by Insight Learning Technology, Inc.