Saved 3
By Snappymob Sdn. Bhd.
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
Saved is the simplest and best budgeting and finance tracking app for you. It shows you where your money is going so you can manage your expenses better.
- Version 3 with an all-new design.
- Support for both expenses and income.
- Gorgeous charts bring your data to life.
- Multiple powerful visualization modes!
- One step input makes adding entries effortless.
- Custom categories for personalizing your data.
- Multiple visualizations reveal your spending patterns.
- Redesigned today widget is simpler than ever.
- Peace of mind by using iCloud for backup and restore.
Saved is made by a small, passionate team and we'd love to hear from you at saved@snappymob.com. If you like Saved, please consider rating us on the App Store.
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Nice overhaul to an already great app
Saved is my go to app for a quick entry and a very clear understanding of where my money is going. This new version functions just as good if not better than the previous version and it surely looks much better. The design is beautiful and is easy to navigate. I like the manual entry apps because I have never had luck with apps that connect to my bank. The categorizations are always incorrect and it takes forever to update. Saved is a well thought out finance app that gives just the right amount of insight.
Great app!
Very useful, visually really clean and has a great intuitive interface. Really easy to use. The ability to input different currencies directly within the app is really awesome, especially as I frequently purchase things from overseas.
- $4.99
- Category: Finance
- Released: Dec 09, 2017
- Version: 3.0
- Size: 18.4 MB
- Languages: English, Dutch, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese
- Seller: Snappymob Sdn. Bhd.
- © 2017 Snappymob Sdn. Bhd.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.