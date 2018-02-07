Thoughtfully curated and based on your mood, Savor & West is your personal bar expert.



** Right now it’s available in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and New York City



Unlike bar review apps, we’ve reviewed and curated every bar for Savor & West to ensure it meets a high quality standard. Don’t spend your time searching through a few different apps with hundreds of bars, many mediocre. Use Savor & West to find a high quality bar that fits your mood. We think you’ll discover great new bars!



How It Works:

-Select the neighborhood you want to explore.



-Then select the tags that match your mood. Pick as many or as few as you’d like.



-From its carefully curated list, Savor & West will show you the bar that’s most likely to fit your mood. We include a few sentences on why we’ve curated that particular bar. You can also see a few more bars that were close matches.



Have a question? Contact us at hello@codeandkit.com