Screenshots

Description

Thoughtfully curated and based on your mood, Savor & West is your personal bar expert.

** Right now it’s available in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and New York City

Unlike bar review apps, we’ve reviewed and curated every bar for Savor & West to ensure it meets a high quality standard. Don’t spend your time searching through a few different apps with hundreds of bars, many mediocre. Use Savor & West to find a high quality bar that fits your mood. We think you’ll discover great new bars!

How It Works:
-Select the neighborhood you want to explore.

-Then select the tags that match your mood. Pick as many or as few as you’d like.

-From its carefully curated list, Savor & West will show you the bar that’s most likely to fit your mood. We include a few sentences on why we’ve curated that particular bar. You can also see a few more bars that were close matches.

Have a question? Contact us at hello@codeandkit.com

