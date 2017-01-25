iTunes

Description

ScanPost lets you can scan, print, and mail documents worldwide - all from your iPhone!

No more need to wait in line at the post office - now you can save yourself the trip and buy postage directly from the app. With just a few taps, ScanPost will print and mail your letters to anywhere in the world. Support for Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, and major credit/debit cards means you can checkout with confidence.

The process is simple - just scan any letter or document using your iPhone's camera. Built-in page detection, image correction and color filters help ensure everything you scan looks great. You can also import photos directly from your camera roll, letting you mail anything, even documents you've scanned with another app.

Scanned documents can also be instantly shared with intended recipients via social media, SMS and email.

So what are you waiting for?! Now you can finally send Grandma the postcard that's been sitting on your desk without a stamp for the past 3 months! She'll be so pleased!

-Your friends at ScanPost

Eyecu LLC Web Site

Customer Reviews

So glad this app exists!

This app is THE BEST! I can't ever seem to keep stamps around for the 2 times a year I have to snail mail stuff, so this app is a lifesaver. You take a pic of your document and they print it out, stick it in an envelope, and mail it for you, all professional like...what's not to love!

ScanPost
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Utilities
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 50.7 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Eyecu LLC
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

