Scratch Track is a simple, yet powerful recording app made for capturing song ideas when inspiration strikes.



Your ideas are instantly and securely backed up on the cloud, so you’ll never lose an idea again. Keep your songs organized by band and invite bandmates so everyone can contribute to and listen to the same library of songs.



HERE ARE A FEW REASONS WHY WE THINK YOU’LL LOVE SCRATCH TRACK:



1. Recording is super simple.



We strive to make the recording experience simple and elegant because capturing a song idea doesn’t mean you should be required to learn complicated recording software.



2. Keep your songs ideas organized.



No more digging through emails or text messages to find the demo somebody sent last month. You can setup as many bands as you like so you can keep your ideas organized to your liking.



3. Your song ideas are private



All of your song ideas are kept private between you and your bandmates.



4. Never lose a song idea again



Once you create a free Scratch Track account, we’ll instantly and securely back up your ideas on the cloud. If you lose or break your phone, you’ll never have to worry about your ideas disappearing. Simply log into Scratch Track on your new phone and BOOM…your song ideas are there waiting for you. Everyone gets 40 mins of storage for free. If you need more space, check out Scratch Track Premium to get 100 hours of storage for just $3.99 monthly.



5. Everyone in your band has the same library of song ideas.



No need to text message or email a song idea to share it. As soon as a bandmate uploads a new song, the other bandmates will instantly be able to listen.



6. Add filters to customize your sound.



Just because you’re recording a quick demo doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice quality. Choose one of our pre-made filters or use custom EQ to fine tune the clarity of your song ideas.



---



Also available from Scratch Track:



Scratch Track Premium

• 100 hours of music stored on the cloud

$3.99 monthly



---



• Price may vary by location.

• Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

• Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

• Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Automatic renewals will cost the same price originally charged for the subscription.

• Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

• Read our terms of service and privacy policy for more info.



---



Privacy Policy: https://scratchtrack.co/privacypolicy

Terms of Service: https://scratchtrack.co/termsofservice