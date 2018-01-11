Scribio - Elegant Mood Journal
By Garrett Ng
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
Scribio is an elegant mood journal to track your emotions, thoughts, and photos. With an intuitive and beautifully designed interface, Scribio empowers you to learn more about yourself everyday!
FEATURES
• Create journal entries to keep track of your emotions
• Add your favorite pictures
• Customize emotion colors
• Passcode and Touch ID for privacy
What's New in Version 4.0
Thank you for using Scribio!
Customers Also Bought
- Free
- Category: Lifestyle
- Updated: Jan 11, 2018
- Version: 4.0
- Size: 9.5 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Garrett Ng
- © 2017 Marcus Ng
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.