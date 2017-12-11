iTunes

Scrubbies - Video

By Google, Inc.

Description

Scrubbies lets you easily manipulate the speed and direction of video playback to produce amazing video loops that highlight actions, capture funny faces, and replay moments.

HOW THIS APP WORKS
1) Open the app and shoot a video. Try to capture interesting motion
2) Once you've captured the video, swipe it with one finger to play it back
3) Swipe it with two fingers to record the playback
4) Save or share the resulting looping video
5) Captured footage is automatically saved in the gallery so you can always return to it

PLEASE SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK
Scrubbies is an "appsperiment" that relies on technologies under active research at Google. You can help shape its future development by giving it a try and letting us know what you think.

Customer Reviews

Let me use my own footage

Why do we have to shoot something first? We have footage already, let the users play.

  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.02
  • Size: 12.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Google, Inc.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

