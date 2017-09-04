Sensio Air ©
By WLAB LTD
Sensio AIR helps you keep track of your allergies and asthma by using algorithms to understand your triggers.
• Check the daily air quality and pollen count for up to 120 cities around the world. Use the air view to get a deep understanding of your surroundings.
• Log your symptoms with the tap of a button.
• Get daily advice to improve your health and reduce your exposure to allergens and pollutants.
• Get alerts when the air quality degrades in your surrounding.
We work hard to improve the app and always appreciate your feedback.
What's New in Version 2.3.3
In this version we have improved data visualisation to help you better understand your allergies,
We've introduced smarter notifications and you can now see pollen, pollution and temperature in 120 cities around the world!
A great idea that's well implemented
If yiu believe the adage that you can only improve what you measure and if you care about improving your asthma or allergies then this app which lets you improve your health by tracking air conditions and your own symptoms is for you.
Great App
Great way to monitor air quality !
