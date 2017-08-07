Description

Learn English and grammar free by ordering the words to form correct sentences and sayings. Sentence Master is a fun and educational game for kids and English language students of all ages who want to learn and improve their language skills in a more entertaining way.



How do you play?



It’s easy. The game consists of putting the scrambled words from each level in order to form a correct sentence. (Beginner, skilled, professional, expert, sayings.)



If you make a mistake and click the English Word in the incorrect order, there is a time penalty.



Once you have completed the sentence you will receive a score based on how fast you were and your total number of errors.



You can share your knowledge with other players worldwide thanks to online multiplayer mode or with your friends on Game Center.



Are you an English student who wants to improve your skills? Sentence Master will help you organize the words in your sentences correctly.



Are you an English expert who wants to show off your skills? Prove it in Competition mode on Game Center.



Sentence Master is the first game of its kind designed and developed completely by educators to help students eliminate the most common mistake among English language learners, correct word order. With four levels from beginner to expert, Sentence Master is a challenge for everyone from the Beginner to the most seasoned English language communicators. The Proverbs and Sayings level is a great way to learn and remember popular English idioms and expressions.



These are the levels:



Beginner: Ideal for children. This level contains the easiest sentences with the fewest words to unscramble.



Skilled: This is where things start to get harder. This level is great for adults who are beginning their English language learning adventure.



Professional: Great for users with a solid base in English who want to keep their skills up to date.



Expert: Only for those with the most proficient English skills. Are you one of them?



Proverbs and Sayings: Every language has its idioms and expressions. Learning the refrains of the language of Shakespeare has never been so fun.



Do you have what it takes to become the next Sentence Master? Try your luck in single player mode or against friends and other players worldwide. Learn English with a smile on your face.



Designed by masterKey games and the educators at masterKey english.